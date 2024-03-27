Estevan doctor cannot see female patients, amid new restrictions

Dr. Medhi Horri will no longer be able to see female patients following a suspension hearing at Saskatchewan’s College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSS).

The decision was made at a March 23 meeting by the college's executive committee.

The CPSS decided the Estevan area doctor would not be suspended if he signed an undertaking – dictating he will not see any female patients.

Horri agreed to the undertaking, the college confirmed in a message to CTV News.

“As we do not have reasons for the Executive Committee’s decision, we cannot comment on what the committee considered in reaching its decision,” CPSS associate registrar Brian Salte said in the response.

“The college provided information to the committee about its concerns, and Dr. Horri provided information to the committee in support of his position that he should not be suspended.”

The reasoning behind the committee’s decision will be released eventually. However, Salte said he does not know how long the process will take.

Following the decision, Dr. Horri is entitled to remain practicing “subject to his previous restrictions.”

In January, Horri was charged with 14 counts of unprofessional conduct from the CPSS.

The allegations stemmed from the experiences of three former patients in 2022.

A hearing date for those outstanding charges is still pending.