'Exciting moment for your career': Two University of Regina Rams heading to CFL Combine

Two University of Regina (U of R) Rams players, D’Sean Mimbs and Jackson Sombach, will head to Winnipeg next week to participate in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Combine.

“It’s been a goal since I was younger,” Mimbs said. “I’ve always played sports so my goal was always to be a professional athlete, and to finally have the opportunity and the chance to become one is starting to become very really to me.”

Mimbs received an initial invite but Sombach just participated in the Invitational Combine this past weekend to earn an invite to the final event.

“It was super fun. Obviously, going to combines, going to the CFL has been a dream of mine since I was a kid and to finally be in that moment was pretty special. Obviously there’s great athletes there, so it’s a great experience,” Sombach shared.

Sombach was one of eight selected from the Invitational Combine that took place at the University of Waterloo. He will join this year’s top national prospects and global counterparts in Winnipeg for the main event.

“I think kind of get the nerves out. Like I’ve done all the drills in front of all the scouts and teams already. So kind of have those pre-game jitters out. Obviously it’s a bigger stage at the national but to perform those drills while they’re being timed, while under pressure, will hopefully help me out,” he said.

“I was telling the guys (from my team who participated at the invitational) I want somebody to come with me, so one of you better get invited. Otherwise I’m going to be pretty lonely,” Mimbs joked, who added he is ecstatic to have Sombach with him for the showcase. “It helps a lot just being able to hang out with somebody. Not having to introduce yourself to a bunch of new players. It’ll make it a lot easier.”

Mimbs is a receiver for the Rams and Sombach is a defensive back. Despite playing on different sides of the ball, they still have a tight friendship.

“D’Sean and I are still close. So it’s good to go with a friend and obviously a great player. So we can kind of talk about our day, bounce ideas off each other and I know some guys there but to have a friend with you and not have to do the whole friend making process kind of helps,” Sombach joked.

Sombach turned heads at the invitational when he ran the fastest 40 time, which garnered a lot of attention from not just his teammates back home but social media as well.

“It was my personal best, so I was pretty pumped with it. You go online and kind of [get] roasted for being slow,” Sombach laughed. “But it’s good, I’ll take it and take the time.”

“The guys were all in the coaches’ room watching the one on ones and the 40 times and they were all getting pretty excited (for him), said Rams’ head coach, Mark McConkey.

“He did really well. Right before, he told me, ‘I’m going to be the fastest one there, I’m going to get invited!’ I was like, ‘Man that’s awesome. I hope you do.’ He’s kind of proving people wrong all along. He’s not the biggest guy but he can play. I’ve been telling this to scouts all throughout the off-season. He’s maybe one of the best football players I’ve seen all around,” McConkey added.

McConkey said it is an exciting time any of his players get to participate in these combines.

“I’m extremely proud. It’s kind of cool to see them come in as high school players and really kind of grow and mature, physically, mentally, and with the game. Even just grow as men. I see how hard they work in the off-season and to get recognition and to potentially be able to play pro football after that is pretty exciting,” he said.

He spoke highly of both Sombach and Mimbs.

“[Mimbs] is a tremendous athlete. He’s going to turn some heads. He’s a great football player and it’s been his goal ever since he came here [to play pro] and he’s worked his tail off. I’m excited to see what he can do. Jacksons’ a great team leader for us. All around, he’s just outstanding. They’re [both] just great leaders in the community and that’s what we pride ourselves on,” he shared.

The combine will feature up to 100 athletes. It allows teams the opportunity to gauge prospects by watching their on-fuel world, ability to learn systems, process information and adapt to feedback.

“I think going into it, I’m pretty underrated. There’s a lot of D1 receivers and receivers from out east. But with how I’ve been testing for the combine numbers and stuff, I’ve been testing pretty well and I think I’ll turn some heads,” Mimbs said.

“It’s a great experience. All of the media and coaches you see on TV all the time are there and it’s an exciting moment for your career and a milestone for me in general,” Sombach said.

The CFL Combine runs from March 18-24 in Winnipeg.