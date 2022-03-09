Executive Committee proposes bylaw calling for mandatory lead pipe replacement

Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt

A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow's invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. Ukrainian officials said at least 17 people were wounded in the attack.

