Exhibit exploring psychedelics and Sask. medical legacy to open at Mackenzie Art Gallery
An exhibit exploring psychedelic experiences and its connection to the history of the former mental hospital in Weyburn will open at the Mackenzie Art Gallery on Thursday.
The Beyond Within, presented by Toronto based visual artist Annie MacDonell, draws on sites of experimentation that are full of artistic and political possibilities, according to a release from the Mackenzie Art Gallery.
The exhibit opening in Regina will feature patient illustrations and medical transcripts from the former Weyburn Mental Hospital
The mental hospital opened in 1921 and was home to experimental treatment throughout the years, including LSD and electroshock treatment.
“To fathom Hell or soar angelic, just take a pinch of psychedelic,” Dr. Humphrey Osmond, British psychiatrist and superintendent of the Weyburn Mental Hospital wrote to his friend Aldous Huxley in 1957, thus coining the word “psychedelic.”
Osmond's research proposed LSD would gain insight to better understand patients by mimicking the psychotic effects of schizophrenia, according to the Canadian Enyclopedia.
Osmond and fellow psychiatrist Abram Hoffer worked on a study using LSD as treatment for mental health issues.
The hospital closed its doors in 1971. It officially closed in 2004 and was demolished in 2009.
The hospital’s controlled use of psychedelics is a prominent part of Saskatchewan’s progressive medical legacy, according to the release, which will provide a backdrop to the exploration of ideas in the exhibit.
An installation titled Set and Setting will feature two interior environments inspired by clinically guided psychedelic trips that were conducted at Weyburn’s mental hospital.
Within the installation space, visitors can watch videos that create a journey where the distinction between a patient and nurse is made unclear, suggesting that boundary between subject and viewer is porous and shifting, the release said.
The gallery is hosting a free admission evening on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., which will include access to MacDonell’s exhibit as well as an artist walkthrough at 7 p.m., followed by a reception.
The exhibit will run until Oct. 1, 2023.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No public inquiry into foreign interference: Trudeau backs Johnston's 'public hearings' plan
A public process is required on the issue of foreign interference, special rapporteur David Johnston says, but not in the form of a public inquiry.
Sharron Prior murder: Police say killer identified due to new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
Chemicals in stain removers, paint linked to Parkinson's disease in new study
A new study shows being exposed to a chemical found in paint, stain removers and wood finishes could increase a person’s likelihood of developing Parkinson's disease.
How will migrants integrate into Canadian society? This 7-year program hopes to find out
As Canada looks to meet ambitious immigration targets, researchers from across the country are undertaking a multi-million dollar study of how migrants are integrating into Canadian society.
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
Ray Stevenson, of 'Rome' and 'Thor' movies, dies at 58
Ray Stevenson, who played the villainous British governor in 'RRR,' an Asgardian warrior in the 'Thor' films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO's 'Rome,' has died. He was 58.
Watchdog to probe how military police handled case against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin
The military police watchdog is launching a probe into how investigators handled a historical sexual-assault allegation against a senior officer who was a central figure in Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Netflix to charge an additional US$8 month for viewers living outside US subscribers' households
Netflix on Tuesday outlined how it intends to crack down on the rampant sharing of account passwords in the U.S., its latest bid to reel in more subscribers to its video streaming service as its growth slows.
Craig Conroy named Calgary Flames general manager
The Calgary Flames promoted from within and have given former player Craig Conroy his first job as an NHL general manager.
Saskatoon
-
Smoke continues to hamper fight against 'extremely aggressive' Sask. wildfires
Heavy smoke continues to interfere with firefighting efforts in northern Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. judge allows Greg Fertuck to personally question ex-girlfriend in murder trial
A man accused of murder can recall two witnesses for questioning, a judge ruled.
-
Saskatoon police investigate report that 60-year-old was forcibly confined at gunpoint
Saskatoon police are investigating after a 60-year-old man was reportedly confined by a couple armed with a gun.
Winnipeg
-
Premier Stefanson remains banned from speaking at Pride rally
Manitoba's premier will not be allowed to speak at this year's annual Pride rally, but says she will be walking in the parade.
-
Police searching for homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous
Winnipeg police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a homicide two weeks ago.
-
Dozens to speak against LGBTQ2S+ book banning in Brandon
A presentation to Brandon School Division trustees calling for the removal of books with LGBTQ2S+ content has caused an outcry in the community, with dozens prepared to speak against it Tuesday evening.
Calgary
-
Protest over loss of large-scale Canada Day fireworks show in Calgary grows
A petition, created in response to a city planning committee's decision to cancel a large-scale fireworks show on Canada Day in Calgary, is gaining momentum.
-
Craig Conroy named Calgary Flames general manager
The Calgary Flames promoted from within and have given former player Craig Conroy his first job as an NHL general manager.
-
Advance polls open for Alberta 2023 election
Advance polls open as Alberta's election campaign continues in the final week before voting day on May 29.
Edmonton
-
Number of wildfires in Alberta drops over cooler, wet long weekend
Rain over the long weekend helped some 2,900 wildland firefighters and support staff in Alberta. Cooler temperatures this week could help even more, officials say.
-
Advance polls open for Alberta 2023 election
Advance polls open as Alberta's election campaign continues in the final week before voting day on May 29.
-
New river valley park to open in northeast Edmonton this summer
The city has acquired 190 acres of parkland to open a new park along the North Saskatchewan River in northeast Edmonton.
Toronto
-
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
-
Man seriously injured after daytime shooting in Toronto
One man has been rushed to hospital via emergency run following a shooting in Toronto’s Eglinton West neighbourhood this afternoon.
-
Canada Day celebrations cancelled at Nathan Phillips Square this year. Here's why
The City of Toronto has confirmed that this year’s Canada Day celebrations in Nathan Phillips Square have been cancelled.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa airport excluded from expanded trusted-traveller program
The Ottawa International Airport is not included in Canada's expansion of a trusted-traveller program coming to six other cities next month.
-
Sparks group adds Dragons' Den investors as Senators fans await ownership decision
As Ottawa Senators fans anxiously wait to find out who will own their hockey team, one of the bidders is continuing to add new investors to their lineup.
-
Meals on Wheels Ottawa is in desperate need of volunteers
Meals on Wheels, a crucial service for seniors and individuals unable to leave their homes, is facing significant challenges in delivering hot meals to its clients because of a significant decline in volunteers.
Vancouver
-
Abbotsford dentist banned from seeing patients, communicating with staff
An Abbotsford dentist has been banned from seeing patients or communicating with staff at his clinic while a misconduct investigation is underway, according to the professional regulator.
-
Pathologist in B.C. murder trial says he's not certain where teenage girl was killed
The forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on the body of a 13-year-old girl found dead in a Burnaby, B.C., park says he can't be certain she was killed there.
-
B.C. police watchdog investigates in-custody death of Vancouver man, VPD staff member suspended with pay
A man who was seriously injured during an arrest in Vancouver earlier this month has died, B.C.’s police watchdog has confirmed.
Montreal
-
Sharron Prior murder: Police say killer identified due to new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
-
Weekend closures on Highway 20 aren't going anywhere. Here's what to expect
If your perfect summer Saturday involves a breezy drive across Highway 20, you might want to reconsider; construction will continue throughout the season and will likely cause some traffic jams.
-
Que. pharmacists worry patients could lose 'exceptional' medications due to health reform
The fear of seeing seriously ill patients lose access to drugs given in exceptional circumstances, was once again raised in a parliamentary committee on Bill 15. This time, it was the pharmacists who work in institutions who expressed their misgivings to the Minister of Health, Christian Dubé.
Vancouver Island
-
2 arrested after 'armed' break and enter in Victoria
Victoria police say two people were arrested after a report of an "armed break and enter" drew a large police presence to a residential building in James Bay.
-
RCMP bomb disposal team called to Courtenay
Members of an RCMP bomb disposal unit successfully dealt with an unusual situation in Courtenay Monday evening.
-
Investor-occupants made up almost 10% of B.C. homeowners in 2020: Statistics Canada
Investor-occupants made up almost 10 per cent of homeowners in British Columbia in 2020, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Weekly Nova Scotia COVID-19 reports ending, Health Protection Act order lifted
Nova Scotia is making changes to how COVID-19 is reported and managed in the province.
-
N.B. restaurant owner disappointed duck egg protection efforts thwarted by alleged thief
A Fredericton restaurant owner is frustrated their efforts to protect a duck nest have been thwarted by an alleged egg thief over the weekend.
-
Man acquitted of N.S. sex assault because court couldn't identify suspect
A judge has acquitted a Halifax man charged in a 2018 sexual assault after concluding the accused couldn't be clearly identified as one of two rapists.
Northern Ontario
-
Man awarded $3.28M after snowmobile trek from North Bay to Quebec ends in tragedy
A man who struck a snow-covered tree stump on a Quebec snowmobile trail has been awarded almost $3.3 million following a lengthy lawsuit.
-
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
-
Sudbury, Ont., police respond to 'noise' complaint, end up joining basketball game
It turns out that the sound of children playing outside is not a reason to make a police complaint.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested after fireworks shot into crowds of people at Victoria Park: Police
Waterloo regional police have arrested two people and say several more investigations are ongoing after officers were dispatched to Kitchener’s Victoria Park on Monday evening.
-
'He’s missed by so many people': Nathan’s friend speaks up as the search for the vulnerable man continues
As the search for a vulnerable man enters its 12th day, a friend of his is speaking on-camera for the first time.
-
Closing arguments begin at Kitchener murder trial
Ager Hasan has admitted to killing his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije on April 28, 2017, but says she attacked him first and after stabbing her twice, he blacked out.