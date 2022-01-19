Expert witness testifies on proper medical procedures in Sylvester Ukabam trial

WARNING: This story includes details of sexual assault allegations.

The sexual assault trial of a former Regina doctor continued on Wednesday when an expert witness took the stand to speak on the proper procedural and examination practices of a gastroenterologist.

Sylvester Ukabam practiced as a gastroenterology specialist in Regina prior to giving up his medical license in 2018. He pleaded not guilty to seven counts of sexual assault levelled against him by five complainants.

Ukabam is accused of inappropriate actions during physical medical examinations of several female patients between 2010 and 2018.

Dr. Barry Lumb, a gastroenterologist and medical professor with 38 years of experience from Ontario, was approved as an expert witness Wednesday morning.

After one day of deliberation, Justice Brian Scherman decided Lumb is qualified as an expert to give opinion in the trial on medical gastroenterology procedures and whether any touching during exams was done for proper or valid medical purposes.

In the judge’s written decision, Scherman said Lumb’s opinions on the “impact upon or the consequences for the complainants” of touching and examinations or procedures that were not conducted for a medical reason will not be admissible into evidence, stating there is no necessity for a gastroenterologist to weight in on those matters.

PROPER PROCEDURE

Several alleged victims accused Ukabam of touching or penetrating their vaginas during rectal exams. Some also accused him of completing exams without using medical gloves.

On Wednesday morning, the Crown had Lumb describe the proper procedure for a rectal exam to the court room.

Lumb said the standard practice is for a doctor to inform patients, particularly female patients, that they have the option of having a family member or chaperone present when being examined in sensitive areas such as the rectum, vagina or breasts.

According to Lumb, it is important for the patient to be in a proper position, which is typically lying on their left side with their knees drawn up. He said on some occasions he has seen patients on their backs with the knees up for a rectal exam, but said it is not the standard in North America.

Lumb said the physician should always verbalize the steps of the procedure to the patient before it begins and during each stage. He said there is a specific hand position that doctors use to avoid penetrating the vagina during a rectal exam.

Lumb told court there is no reason for the vagina to be touched or penetrated during a rectal exam. When asked if it was possible to accidentally touch the vagina, he said although the space between the anus and the vagina is small, the proper hand placement should avoid that.

Lumb said with some conditions, including Crohn’s disease, there are complications that can affect a patient’s genital area. He said in circumstances when a patient is known to have Crohn’s disease, a genital examination could be appropriate. He said if that is the case, the patient should receive a verbal explanation of the exam and it should only be done in cases when it is very clear that the genitals are affected.

“Under no circumstances would a purposeful examination of a vagina happen without a patient being aware that it is going to happen,” Lumb said. He said if it happened accidentally, it should be acknowledged by the doctor and an apology should be issued immediately.

Lumb went over several medical conditions typically treated by gastroenterologists, the medication typically used for treatment and the examination procedures typically completed by doctors. He said if a patient ever declines an exam or asks a doctor to stop during an exam, the doctor must comply.

Lumb also went over the proper practices for procedures including colonoscopies, gastroscopies and chest exams.

He said during a chest exam a patient is generally seated at a 45 degree angle and is examined by the doctor using one hand. He said generally speaking, contact should not be made with a patient’s breast during a chest exam unless specific symptoms are identified by the patient.

Lumb said during colonoscopies, patients are generally sedated. He said during the procedure, detailed notes are taken and should be kept on the record. Details would include the time in and time out, the patient’s vitals during the procedure, if anything abnormal happened during the procedure and sedation details.

He said the patient is on a stretcher and asked to roll on their left side and draw up their knees during a colonoscopy. They would be draped so only the buttocks is exposed.

He said a physician, one or two nurses and sometimes an anesthetist would be in the room.

The Crown is expected to continue questioning into the afternoon.

More to come…