REGINA -- Two residents of Regina’s Extendicare Parkside have been diagnoses with scabies.

Scabies was detected in two residents during the facilties weekly skin assessment.

According to the private care home, an “aggressive treatment plan, adhering to direction from the Medical Health Officer and public health with treatment underway for the affected residents.”

A dermatologist is reviewing affected residents, and on-call to provide assistance to the facility as needed.

“Our first priority, as always, is to maintain the health and safety of our residents, staff and caregivers. We will continue to keep in close contact with residents, staff and families,” Extendiacre told CTV News in an email.

More to come…