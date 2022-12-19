Extreme cold warnings issued for southwestern Sask.

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan as wind chill values hit -40 C.

According to Environment Canada, a “period of extreme cold” will continue through the week before moderating on the weekend.

Regina was not under an extreme cold warning Monday afternoon, but temperatures are expected to be well-below normal for the remainder of the week.

On Monday, daytime highs for the week were forecasted to be below -20 C. The normal daytime high in Regina this time of year is about -9 C.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk,” Environment Canada said on its website.

“Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.”

“Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.”