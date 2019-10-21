REGINA -- Riders starting quarterback Cody Fajardo has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the Saskatchewan Roughriders until 2021.

Fajardo originally signed with the team as a free agent in February and his first CFL start on June 20 against the Ottawa Redblacks.

Before coming to Saskatchewan, Fajardo spent a season with B.C. and two with Toronto, winning a Grey Cup in 2017.