Fajardo signs two-year contract extension: Riders
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo throws the ball during CFL pre-season football action against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary, Friday, May 31, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 2:00PM CST
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 4:19PM CST
REGINA -- Riders starting quarterback Cody Fajardo has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the Saskatchewan Roughriders until 2021.
Fajardo originally signed with the team as a free agent in February and his first CFL start on June 20 against the Ottawa Redblacks.
Before coming to Saskatchewan, Fajardo spent a season with B.C. and two with Toronto, winning a Grey Cup in 2017.