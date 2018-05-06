

CTV Regina





The last day of the fifth annual Regina Fan Expo took place on Sunday at Evraz Place.

The event hosted more than 15,000 pop culture and gaming fans over the course of the weekend.

“It is an opportunity for local residents to engage and come out and celebrate fandom, and they like it,” Gilbert Estephan, organizer of Regina Fan Expo, said.

This year the expo featured comic books, toys and the latest in gaming technology.

To top the weekend off, there were a few celebrity appearances as well, including Christy Swanson from Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

“You get to meet face-to-face, sign a picture, and they get to tell their stories about the things you did that they really liked and it just warms my heart, it’s just really fun,” she said.

Organizers said this year’s Fan Expo has been a huge success.

"It's exciting for them, and that's all that matters!" Estephan said.