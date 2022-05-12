Fatal hit-and-run leads to Regina woman’s arrest
A Regina woman has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run from 2021 that left a pedestrian dead.
Officers were called to Rochdale Blvd. and Cedar Meadow Drive on Oct. 21, 2021 for a report of a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a 70-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he later died.
Police located the SUV of the driver, which was used as part of their investigation.
On Thursday, the driver, 47-year-old Sjaane Adrienne McMurchie of Regina, was arrested and charged without incident.
She is charged with failure to stop after an accident that results in death. She made her first court appearance on Thursday.
