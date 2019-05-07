

CTV Regina





Regina chef Josh Miller has made it into the top five of MasterChef Canada.

He was one of 12 chefs from across the province selected for this year’s season. After five unsuccessful years of trying out, Miller made it onto the show for the first time this year and has quickly become a fan favourite in Saskatchewan and across the country.

Miller said he played it safe in Monday night’s episode when contestants had to cook a meal from a mystery box.

“I don’t take a lot of risks,” he told CTV Morning Live on Tuesday. “In that kitchen, you want to take some risks, but you want them to be calculated risks.”

Monday’s episode also revealed a cook-off battle between two other contestants to fight for the chance to continue on in the competition.

Cooking may be Miller’s passion, but he spends his days as a youth care worker in Regina. He’s created and selling #FearTheBeard shirts, raising money for toys for the Children’s Hospital and the Reach Program, which educates children on affordable food and nutrition.

Anyone interested in purchasing a shirt can contact Miller at beardedprairiechef@gmail.com, or through his Facebook and Instagram.

MasterChef Canada airs Monday nights on CTV.