Federated Co-operatives Limited suffers 'unplanned IT outage,' services affected across western Canada

Residents looking to use certain services at their local Co-op may face some challenges as Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) reports widespread tech issues.

FCL reported the issues through its local affiliates on Thursday. Co-op locations across Saskatchewan including Regina, Saskatoon, Yorkton, Prince Albert and North Battleford took to social media to report technical issues to customers.

Similar issues were reported by Co-op locations in Manitoba.

Due to an "unplanned IT service outage," cardlock locations are inoperable while websites for FCL and local Co-ops are also offline.

“We regret that this outage has occurred and thank you for your patience as FCL works to resolve the issue,” a post from Regina’s Sherwood Co-op read.

No estimate was given on when services were expected to return.

