Fiery train derailment closes southern Sask. highway: RCMP

A fiery train derailment closed a highway in southeast Saskatchewan on Thursday morning.

A train derailed approximately two kilometres northwest of Macoun, Sask., forcing the closure of Highway 39 in both directions, RCMP said.

Photos and video from the scene shows several train cars on fire creating thick black smoke. Police said smoke was affecting visibility in the area.

Estevan resident Amber Mantei and her husband were driving on Highway 39 on their way to Regina when they spotted smoke coming from the rail line. As they got closer, they heard an explosion.

“Just before we were coming around the corner on Highway 39 that goes around Macoun, there's this huge explosion and then all the black smoke,” Mantei said.

A plume of black smoke rises from a train derailment near Macoun, Sask. on Dec. 1, 2022. (Courtesy: Amber Mantei)

The large fire appeared to consume three cars near the front of the train. Several other cars had also derailed further down the line.

Mantei said she could feel the heat emanating off the blaze from inside their vehicle.

“It was intense,” Mantei said. “You could actually feel it through the glass of the truck.”

(Courtesy: Amber Mantei)

RCMP is asking motorists to avoid the area. Detours are being organized.

No injuries were reported to police.

Canadian Pacific (CP) Railway is on scene investigating the incident, according to RCMP. CP confirmed crews responded to the scene but did not provide further details.

Macoun is located approximately 174 kilometres southeast of Regina.

More details to come…