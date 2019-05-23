Saskatchewan RCMP have collected statistics from Canada Road Safety Week, which spanned May 14 to May 20, over the Victoria Day long weekend.

RCMP reported that contact was made with 14,423 drivers over the week. 3,200 charges were laid in total.

According to RCMP 63 charges were laid fort alcohol impairment, 54 of which were over the weekend. 2,045 charges were laid regarding speeding/aggressive driving, 1,416 of which were laid over the weekend and 131 charges were laid regarding distracted driving, 61 of which were laid over the weekend.

Other charges included seatbelt violations and drug impairment. One only drug impairment charge was laid over the week.

In addition to the charges, RCMP issued 1,802 warning and 329 inspection notices.