Regina

    • Fire at historic downtown building set deliberately, Regina fire department says

    Regina fire investigators have determined the blaze that damaged the Gordon Block Building last weekend was deliberately set.

    The City of Regina released a statement late Friday afternoon, saying investigators have confirmed there were no occupants at the time of the fire, and that the blaze started inside the main entrance of the building.

    Demolition of the building began on Thursday.

    Regina Fire and police continue to investigate.

