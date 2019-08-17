Fire crews battle afternoon blaze in Halifax St. home
CTV News Regina
Published Saturday, August 17, 2019 5:28PM CST
Fire crews battled a blaze at a house in the 1800 block of Halifax St. on Saturday afternoon, according to the Fire Department.
Fire and heavy smoke was spotted coming from a home around 3 p.m.
Crews were able to get the fire under control in around five minutes. No one was injured.
The Fire Department said the home sustained little structural damage but investigators are on scene assessing the damages.