    • Firearms call at Regina school turns out to be toy gun

    A Regina Police Service (RPS) cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A Regina Police Service (RPS) cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    A false alarm surrounding a firearm led a Regina area school to go into Secure the Building mode on Wednesday.

    According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), officers were dispatched to the area of College Avenue and Wallace Street around 12 p.m. for a report of a firearm.

    The school was placed into “Secure the Building” mode – meaning all exterior doors were locked and monitored by school staff in response to a potential threat outside the school.

    While in “Secure the Building” mode, school activities can continue in a controlled manner.

    Police found the firearm at the root of the incident – where it was revealed to be a toy gun.

    A spokesperson for RPS explained that the toy was not on school grounds and police did not believe it was used as an intended threat.

    “[It was] merely observed nearby and reported,” a written statement read.

    Police went on to say that no charges or injuries were recorded during the incident.

