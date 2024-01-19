Former NFL Receiver Geronimo Allison signed by Riders

Geronimo Allison, a former NFL wide receiver, has been signed by the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Allison has six seasons of NFL experience under his belt. In his time with the Green Bay Packers, he played 41 career games over four seasons, which included 14 starts.

The wide receiver made his NFL debut in Week 8, catching his first NFL reception from Aaron Rodgers, according to a release from the Riders.

In 2020, he signed with the Detroit Lions and has also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022.

Originally from Florida, Allison played two seasons at the University of Illinois and was named and All-Big 10 Honourable Mention as a senior.