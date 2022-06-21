Former Riders McCallum, Shivers, Suitor part of CFL Hall of Fame class of 2022

Three former Saskatchewan Roughriders are part of the 2022 CFL Hall of Fame class.

Kicker Paul McCallum will be inducted as a player, former general manager Roy Shivers as a builder and former safety and current TSN broadcaster Glen Suitor will be inducted into the media wing.

Headed to the Hall!



We're proud to recognize the accomplishments of Paul McCallum & Roy Shivers, as they enter the @CFHOF with the class of 2022.



Former Rider Glen Suitor joins the media wing of the Hall for his distinguished broadcasting career.



McCallum played 340 games over 24 CFL seasons with the Riders, B.C. Lions and Ottawa Rough Riders.

He is also second on the all-time scorers list with 3,145 points.

Shivers spent six of his 32 CFL seasons as the general manager of the Riders from 2000-2006.

He also won four Grey Cups, two with B.C. and two with Calgary.

Suitor retired as a player in 1995 after 11 seasons as a member of the Green and White and was part of the 1989 Grey Cup winning team before moving on to a lengthy broadcasting career that has seen him receive numerous awards and recognitions, including a Gemini Award for best sports play-by-play or analyst in 2006.

Also being inducted in 2022 in the players category are Chip Cox, Ricky Ray, Dick Thornton (posthumous) and Tim Tindale.

Others being inducted into the builders’ category are Keith Evans (posthumous) and Dave Ritchie.

Ed Willies will join Suitor as the other person inducted into the media wing.

All ten will be inducted in September.