REGINA -- Saskatchewan confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 645.

Three of the new cases are in the far north region, while the other is in Regina.

There are currently 55 cases considered active, which is the lowest level since March 22.

Ten more people have also recovered since Friday, bringing the total recoveries to 580.

Three people are in hospital, including two in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Of the 645 total cases, 142 are linked to travel, 379 are from community contacts, 76 have no known exposures and 48 are under investigation.

The far north region leads the province with 256 cases, while 169 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 are in the north region, 79 are from the Regina area, 17 are from the south region and 12 are from the central region.

There have been a total of 230 cases in people aged 20 to 39, 196 in people aged 40 to 59, 106 in people aged 60 to 79, 95 cases in people aged 19 years or younger and 18 in people in the 80-plus age range.

To date, there have been 10 total deaths related to COVID-19.

There have been 47,114 COVID-19 tests performed in the province.