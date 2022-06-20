Freedom of flight: Unvaccinated passengers now able to board flights in Canada
Freedom of flight: Unvaccinated passengers now able to board flights in Canada
Suspension of the federal government’s travel vaccine mandate took effect on Monday, which allows unvaccinated Canadians to be able to fly again within the country.
An estimated 20 per cent of Saskatchewan residents haven’t been able to fly since last fall because they didn’t meet federal government vaccination requirements.
“Having an extra one fifth of the available population to be able to utilize YQR when they’re ready is going to be a massive windfall not just for our airport but for the local GDP and economy,” said James Bogusz, CEO of the Regina Airport Authority.
Travel agents say there has been an upsurge of people wanting to fly but those flying internationally still need to pay close attention to the rules.
“[You should know] if there’s any additional testing requirements that you have to go through if you’re not vaccinated,” said Shannan Schill of CAA Travel.
The federal government said its decision was based on science and it will continue to monitor the situation.
“If things change in the fall, we may again have to adjust our measures,” said Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra.
The federal government may choose to examine the definition of fully vaccinated should it ever decide to re-impose a mandate.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada investing $4.9 billion to modernize North American defences
Defence Minister Anita Anand promised billions in new spending over the next 20 years to modernize North America's aging defensive systems in an announcement on Monday that was big on spectacle, but lacking several important details.
House of Commons hybrid sittings poised to continue for another year under Liberal motion
The Liberals are pushing to see the hybrid House of Commons sitting model continue for up to a year despite what appears to be an improving public health situation, and amid concerns about accountability and the impact on parliamentary interpreters.
BREAKING | Ontario father whose 3 children were killed by drunk driver in 2015 dies
An Ontario father, who lost his three young children and father-in-law in a September 2015 impaired driving crash in Vaughan, Ont., has died.
Manitoba heat wave breaks temperature record set in 1888
A record-high temperature set in Winnipeg in 1888 was among 18 previous records that were broken Sunday across the province.
Freeland says Ottawa committed to 'fiscal consolidation' as Scotiabank warns of aggressive spending
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Canadian government is well aware of inflationary fears and as such, is committed to rein in federal spending.
Blood-sucking sea lampreys threaten Great Lakes ecosystem
Continuing its decades-long battle against an invasive species that has already destroyed a fishery industry worth billions, the bi-national Great Lakes Fishery Commission is raising awareness about the blood-sucking sea lamprey.
Transgender refugee feels like a 'criminal' as she awaits resettlement in Canada
A transgender, Syrian refugee says she feels like a 'criminal' while waiting to be resettled in Canada and wants the federal government to do more.
MPs get panic buttons to boost security, after minister reveals he got death threats
MPs are being given panic buttons to increase their personal security following a series of threats, and rising concern about harassment of Parliamentarians.
Hockey Canada grilled over alleged sexual assault, settlement
Hockey Canada executives were under fire Monday as parliamentarians grilled the national sport organization over its handling of an alleged sexual assault four years ago that resulted in a settled lawsuit last month.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon thunderstorm unleashes up to 75mm of rain in 1 hour
A highly localized thunderstorm was to blame for the deluge of water that put much of southern and eastern Saskatoon underwater Monday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon Lighthouse director used shelter funds for personal loans
An independent investigation has revealed an 'overarching culture' of mixing personal financial interests with those of one of Saskatoon's most high-profile non-profits.
-
Police car shot twice in La Ronge incident, Sask. RCMP say
Saskatchewan RCMP has released new details about a shooting Sunday in La Ronge that prompted a public safety alert.
Winnipeg
-
WestJet, Air Canada addresses weekend flight cancellations affecting Manitoba travellers
Most of Canada’s vaccine travel restrictions ended Monday following a chaotic weekend of cancellations and delays for some travellers.
-
'A memory we will never forget': Winnipeg couple gets married in a record-breaking heat wave
It was a wedding day one Winnipeg couple will never forget – a beautiful outdoor venue surrounded by family and friends… on a day so hot it shattered a 134-year-old heat record.
-
More details of fatal police shooting in Winnipeg released by IIU
Manitoba’s police watchdog is releasing more information as it investigates a fatal shooting of a man shot by a Winnipeg police officer last Friday.
Calgary
-
'It will be bumpy': Tourism set to take off after Canada's travel vaccine is dropped
Unvaccinated Canadians are allowed to travel on planes and trains once again. The federal COVD-19 vaccines are no longer in place for domestic travellers and Canadians heading to international destinations.
-
Federal plastics ban timeline brings opportunity for Calgary businesses
The federal government announced the timeline for its long-touted single use plastics ban Monday, giving businesses clear targets for replacing some products.
-
Part of Edmonton Trail shut down after drive-by shooting
Traffic in northeast Calgary was disrupted late Monday afternoon after a drive-by shooting.
Edmonton
-
EIA traffic ramping up with easing of vaccine requirements at Canadian airports
Officials at Edmonton International Airport (EIA) claim they are well staffed enough to avoid the kinds of delays seen at Toronto Pearson International Airport as COVID-19 rules are relaxed further.
-
Alberta to transfer land with historic cemetery back to Enoch Cree Nation
A small parcel of land in west Edmonton containing a historic cemetery will soon officially belong to the Enoch Cree Nation.
-
New Alberta-developed cancer therapy showing 'remarkable results'
A new trial therapy driven by Alberta research at Edmonton's Cross Cancer Institute is showing early successes researchers hope will offer more patients a stronger chance of regaining normalcy.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario father whose 3 children were killed by drunk driver in 2015 dies
An Ontario father, who lost his three young children and father-in-law in a September 2015 impaired driving crash in Vaughan, Ont., has died.
-
This is what Toronto Pearson wants you to know as Canada’s new travel rules come into effect
As Canada’s travel rules ease, the country’s largest airport says they are “encouraged” by the loosening of restrictions, which came into effect on Monday.
-
Toronto man paving driveway gets eight tickets in three days for parking car on road
A Toronto man says he is frustrated and shocked after receiving eight tickets from the city for parking on the street while his driveway was being paved.
Ottawa
-
Police watchdog clears Vancouver officers who fired non-lethal rounds at 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared two Vancouver police officers who fired non-lethal rounds at two protesters in Ottawa during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests.
-
Additional $60 million needed for Stage 2 LRT
Ottawa city councillors are being asked to approve another $60 million for the city’s Stage 2 LRT project, as a completion date for the project remains uncertain.
-
Ottawa couple scrambling to clear storm debris with deadline fast approaching
This coming Friday marks the deadline for the city to pickup debris put to the curb from last month's powerful storm, but one West Carleton family says that’s not enough time.
Vancouver
-
Former friends try to sue each other after alcohol-fuelled fight involving 'use of a cleaver,' small log
Two former friends got in an alcohol-fuelled fight, seriously injured each other, then tried to sue each other in separate proceedings, British Columbia Supreme Court documents show.
-
Videos show young people partying at crowded Vancouver SkyTrain station
There were some rowdy moments at a downtown Vancouver SkyTrain station over the weekend as a horde of young partiers crowded onto the platform.
-
New study offers more insight into just how bad sitting all day is for our health
Sitting more than eight hours a day can increase the risk of heart disease and early death by 20 per cent, according to a new study co-authored by a B.C. professor.
Montreal
-
Witnesses accuse Montreal police of excessive force during arrest of man, 75
A group of bystanders is accusing Montreal police of using excessive force in an incident captured on video over the weekend showing a 75-year-old man being taken away by officers.
-
Former PQ leader Andre Boisclair pleads guilty to sexual assault charges
Former Parti Quebecois (PQ) leader André Boisclair pleaded guilty Monday to sexually assaulting two young men he met online in separate incidents.
-
A better solution to Bill 96? Fund English institutions to encourage French language, culture
It's no secret that Bill 96, Quebec's new French-language law, has created an abundance of turmoil in the province -- have it be among English-rights groups, health care professionals, educational experts and many others.
Vancouver Island
-
'Victoria is ahead of the game': Island groups praise Feds single-use plastic ban
The ban was announced Monday and is being celebrated on Vancouver Island, where many municipalities and businesses already have a head start.
-
Appeal hearing underway for B.C. father convicted of murdering daughters
An appeal hearing is underway for an Oak Bay, B.C., father who is seeking to overturn his convictions for the murders of his two young daughters on Christmas Day in 2017.
-
'I didn't believe it': Victoria man wins $1M lottery, plans to travel and save for home
A Victoria man says he was in disbelief after he won a $1-million lottery prize earlier this month.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man charged with murder in 2019 disappearance of Tony Walsh; remains found
A man has been charged with murder in the death of Peter Anthony Walsh, whose remains have been found nearly three years after he was reported missing in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
Videos of RCMP officers killing Nova Scotia mass shooter released
Videos of Nova Scotia RCMP officers fatally shooting the perpetrator of one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history have been released to the public.
-
RCMP struggled to promptly inform families in aftermath of N.S. mass shooting
The RCMP struggled to inform families promptly about the loss of their loved ones in the aftermath of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, with a single officer handling most cases amid an "astronomical" flow of information.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins students take a walk down the 'Yellow Fish Road'
If you see yellow fish looking like they're out of water in the Timmins area, well, they are.
-
Sudbury conference focused on ways to save lives on the roadways
The Canadian Association of Road Safety Professionals is holding a three-day conference in Sudbury.
-
Psychiatrist helps defuse Sudbury standoff where man threatened to shoot police
A psychiatrist helped end a seven-hour standoff in Sudbury over the weekend where a man first threatened people with a machete, then threatened to shoot police.
Kitchener
-
Brantford man dies after baseball bat attack
A 49-year-old Brantford man, who police said was hit in the head with a baseball bat, has died a little less than month after the initial attack.
-
Heat warnings for parts of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says southwestern Ontario could be in for a two-day heat event, with temperatures rising into the low to mid-30s.
-
Guelph couple moving into their trailer while waiting for apartment elevator repairs
A Guelph couple has moved out of their apartment, and into a trailer, while they wait for repairs to be completed on their apartment building's elevator. That's expected to take five to eight weeks.