'Glad we're the underdogs right now': Riders look to write new story with revamped receiving corps

Saskatoon, Sask. -

It will be almost an entirely different-looking group of receivers for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2023 after the team did not re-sign Shaq Evans, Kyran Moore, or Duke Williams.

Despite the fact Evans, Moore, and Williams battled injuries and suspensions last season they were considered to be some of the main targets for former quarterback, Cody Fajardo.

This season Saskatchewan will look to rely on some of their new signings such as Jake Wieneke. Wieneke was a CFL All-Star with Montreal in 2021 and already has experience playing with newly acquired quarterback, Trevor Harris who is also a former Alouette.

“First of all, he’s just so easy to play with because he throws such a great ball. Throws such a catchable ball right where it needs to be. As a receiver, we can just trust that. I think just being able to stress that to the other guys. Now they come in when he throws they know and they’ll continue to grow with him the more that they play,” said Wieneke.

The Riders will also set their sights on Derel Walker, who signed with the team back in March. Walker has seven seasons under his belt in the Canadian Football League (CFL) and had 100-plus yards in three of his last six games with Edmonton in 2022. Walker also briefly played with Harris in 2021.

“He’s one of those guys before I even started playing with him back in Edmonton he would call me and say ‘Hey man, I’ve been watching your film and studying’, and he really studied the film so he knows exactly how you’re gong to run routes,” said Walker.

One receiver Rider Nation is excited to have back this season is Kian Schaffer-Baker who was the team’s top receiver in 2022. Unfortunately, Schaffer-Baker will miss the start of the 2023 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum.

“We can’t think of it as it’s going to be a loss you know? We’re going to game him at the right time when we need him. We have to pick our game up and play just like he’s there, just like he’s not. We’re going to do our job as well as we can. We have to build for him so when he comes he’s comfortable and he’s able to adjust to us. We’re going to get him at the right time and people are going to hate it,” said Rougbriders’ receiver, Brayden Lenius.

Lenius is in his fourth season with Saskatchewan and will look to lead the receivers as a veteran Roughrider presence while Schaffer-Baker is out.

“I have to be that leader. I’ve been playing now,” I’m going into my fifth year, fourth playing so I have to be that leader, that voice. Be there for when they need me to communicate, and just lead by example,” said Lenius.

“We expect great things from Brayden. I mean he’s really smart, so he can play a number of positions, he can go inside or out. He’s got a great catch radius, and he’s in good shape. I think the sky is the limit for him,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson.

The Riders are not lost on the fact they have lots to prove this season, including after forming an entirely different-looking group of veteran receivers but the team is excited about the task at hand.

“We just have to play hard and play with each other and that’s all that really matters. We’re going to show people (that) and we’re kind of glad we’re the underdogs right now. We get to lay in the weeds, keep working, and when it comes to seasons time people are going to see who we are,” said Lenius.

“It’s honestly some great energy going on right now. We’ve been bonding. I feel like we’re really cool and really tight as a group. So now we’re just displaying it all on the field,” said Walker.

“We had a mini-camp a little bit last week before we came up here, back in Regina, and just kind of got to know the guys, spend a lot of time together and we’ve already gotten really close,” added Wieneke.

“A lot of experience and a lot of veteran presence. I think they’re starting to click a little bit with Trevor. I think that’s one of the main things at camp is we’re going to try and develop chemistry with that group,” said Dickenson.

“You can see and feel the potential out there,” said Harris on the group of receivers. “Been around this league quite a while and this group’s got me fired up.”