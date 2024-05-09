'Groups really enjoy it': Yorkton residents come together for spring clean-up

With spring conditions on the horizon, the City of Yorkton is hosting their annual Spring Yard Waste Clean-Up Week from May 6 to 11.

"This spring clean-up week is just about getting people outside, getting active, cleaning up stuff, having fun and socializing,” Lyndon Hicks expressed, the city’s solid waste and environmental programs manager.

“When you get beautiful weather it is a lot of fun, from the feedback we’ve got, the groups really enjoy it.”

During the week, the city is waiving landfill entrance fees to encourage residents, community groups and businesses to tidy up their properties and green spaces.

Winter debris such as grass, leaves and garbage can be dropped off free of charge at the landfill, which is located approximately three kilometres northeast of town. However items such as trees, construction materials and household pieces will require residents to pay standard entrance fees.

"The intentions and idea of it is as we come out of winter and into spring people are starting to get active, they're out of the house,” Hicks explained.

“We want to get groups and individuals cleaning up their yards and some of these green spaces. It’s really to get people together, to get outside and have some fun.”

As of Wednesday, 14 different groups signed up to help clean different areas across the city including businesses such as SaskEnergy, SaskAbilities, in addition to several local schools and community groups.

"I hope they get a lot of fun outside, that they learn it's important to take care of things and the reasons why we don't litre,” said Laura Stradeski of Yorkton Girl Guides.

Stradeski, among 20 other guides and Girl Guide members helped clean the city’s Ravine Ecological Preserve Wednesday evening.

“We thought it was important for the girls to participate because it gives them a sense of ownership and involvement in their community,” said Stradeski.

“As well, a sense of pride of what they’re doing, they learn to care for their environment, care for their community and understand they’re a part of it as much as anyone else.”

The city’s landfill also operates a compost site that is available all-year round to residents. The site helps to reduce the amount of waste entering the landfill, while also improving the soil health people use for planting.

"We do have a beautiful city,” Hicks expressed. “Any sort of help that we can [get] to work with residents, or if residents have different ideas on different things, we're always willing to entertain that."

Residents have until 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 to drop-off any winter debris free of charge at Yorkton’s landfill.