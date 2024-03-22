Here are some of Sask.'s 'strangest' insurance fraud attempts

From a fake jewelry scam to intentionally vandalizing a vehicle, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is sharing its top five quirky insurance fraud cases of the past year.

In 2023, SGI said it investigated 263 fraudulent cases, resulting in an approximate total value of $5.9 million.

'Decoy for a vehicle theft'

Someone who reported her vehicle stolen said thieves must have stolen her vehicle after she dropped her keys on the driveway while carrying bags into the house.

Months later, SGI received a tip from someone who overheard the driver telling her friends she had been intoxicated and hit three parked vehicles.

SGI determined that the woman fabricated her claim to avoid consequences of driving impaired. She admitted to lying and withdrew her claim, resulting in about $50,000 savings for SGI.

'What a night for a theft'

A woman who went out of the country on vacation reported a theft with over $90,000 worth of property, including jewelry allegedly stolen. She bought replacement jewelry while on vacation and submitted a claim with replacement invoices, SGI said.

SGI’s special investigation unit (SIU) discovered the sale invoices for the replaced items were fake.

Investigators suspected that she didn’t purchase replacement jewelry and her claim was denied, resulting in $90,000 savings for SGI.

'A clue for SIU'

A person’s tip to SIU said they witnessed a man unloading a vehicle then vandalizing it. The anonymous tipster said they believed the man was the owner of the vehicle.

SIU found three different claims involving three vehicle owners, with four things in common. All vehicles suffered extensive damage, purchased for the same amount, listed as a rebuild, and all three owners used the same address and phone number.

It was determined that the owners were related and the vehicles were intentionally damaged in an attempt to commit fraud. The claims were withdrawn, saving SGI $13,000.

'Nowhere to hide'

A man claimed his vehicle was stolen while he was out shopping. After receiving a tip about the location of the vehicle, it was found and revealed that he left his vehicle at the location months before and never returned.

Police charged him with fraud and public mischief. The claim was denied and the man had to pay $4,300 to SGI.

'Mind your own break in'

A woman reported a property loss on her home insurance policy but was unable to provide receipts for any items, claiming they were stolen.

The SIU investigator found that the quantity and kind of food supplies allegedly stolen didn’t correspond with the size of the woman’s deep freezer. She also claimed there were items from the garage taken but the investigator found there was no garage on the property.

Witnesses interviewed said they didn’t believe there was a break in because they saw the woman listing items online.

The woman became defensive when asked to prove her claim, so the claim was abandoned. SGI saved $85,000 by not paying the fabricated claim.

Potential insurance fraud cases can be reported to SGI or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.