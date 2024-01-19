Here are some tips to follow to avoid collisions in the winter months: SGI
During a presentation, SGI highlighted the common causes of collisions, which increase during the winter months.
“Generally what you would see in a typical winter is the number of collisions do increase. In many cases, they might be the ones that damage your vehicle rather than the ones that hurt you,” said Tyler McMurchy, SGI’s spokesperson.
Intersections, road conditions, distractions, and speeding were all listed as major contributors to collisions and SGI shared some tips to keep in mind to avoid them.
Nearly half of all collisions occur at intersections so SGI says it is important to pay extra attention and remember that at uncontrolled intersections, the vehicle on the right always has the right of way.
It is also recommended to leave a three second following distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. If you are being followed too closely, it’s always a better idea to simply pull over and let them pass as opposed to tapping your brake lights or stopping suddenly.
In addition to driving safely, it is always a good idea to have an emergency kit in your vehicle with warm winter clothes and jumper cables, should you need them.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set in New Mexico
A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the A-list actor.
BREAKING Sports Illustrated’s publisher lays off most of its staff, union says
The future of Sports Illustrated was uncertain Friday after the owner of the iconic magazine and website laid off most or “probably all” of its guild-represented staff, its union said.
DEVELOPING Toronto mother acquitted of first-degree murder charge in disabled daughter's death
A cry of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder following a retrial.
opinion Queen Elizabeth II was 'angry' over naming of Prince Harry's baby Lilibet, and other revelations from a new royals book
Another day, another book packed with royal revelations. This time, writes royals commentator Afua Hagan, it’s the latest tome from Robert Hardman titled 'Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.'
Atlas Air's Boeing cargo plane makes emergency landing after engine malfunction
An Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 cargo plane with five crew members made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport late Thursday after facing an engine malfunction shortly after departure.
Invasive strep is on the rise in Canada. Here's what we know
Public health experts are sounding the alarm as Canada contends with a record-breaking wave of dangerous, and sometimes deadly, invasive group A streptococcus infections. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.
Lawyer hired to prosecute Trump in Georgia is thrust into the spotlight over affair claims
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hired attorney Nathan Wade to lead the Georgia prosecution of Donald Trump and 18 others over efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Now, allegations of a romantic relationship between Willis and Wade are raising questions about his past work and qualifications and threaten to taint one of four criminal cases against the former president.
It is now illegal to stop or stand on pedestrian bridges in Las Vegas
Standing or stopping is now banned on pedestrian bridges on the Las Vegas Strip where visitors often pause to take photos amid the glittery casino lights or to watch street performers.
Japan becomes fifth country to reach the moon
Japan's space agency said early Saturday that its spacecraft is on the moon, but is still "checking its status." More details will be given at a news conference, officials said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
'A practice of shunning': Judge paints picture of private Saskatoon school's culture at time of sexual offences
Details about the overreaching culture of a private religious school were read on record by a judge for the first time on Thursday.
-
'I want to f***ing kill Vanessa': James Smith inquest hears of warning signs before mass killing
Vanessa Burns wiped tears from her eyes as she described the feeling of defeat the last time she suffered physical abuse at the hands of her former partner, Myles Sanderson.
-
Breaking down what the average teacher in Sask. gets paid and what they are asking for
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and government remain at odds about what is of highest importance at the bargaining table as teachers announced a second day of strike action.
Winnipeg
-
Another physician position added to minor treatment clinic at HSC in step to reduce wait times
More doctors will be available at Health Sciences Centre as the Manitoba government works to reduce wait times in the emergency department.
-
How EV drivers feel about their vehicles in Winnipeg's winter
Canada is setting new standards for electric vehicle availability and it's going to require more EVs. But are these vehicles up to the challenge of Winnipeg's cold winters?
-
Manitoban sent $9K in bitcoin due to grandparent scam: police
The Brandon Police Service (BPS) is warning the public about the grandparent scam after receiving more than 30 calls about the scheme on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Day parole granted for sex offender in Young Canadians case
A man sentenced to 10 years in prison for decades of sex offences against members of a young people's performance group has been granted day parole.
-
Woman tells Calgary trial man accused of sexual assault offered her construction work
One of seven women who have accused a man of sexual assault says she was trying to leave the sex trade when he approached her on the street and offered her construction work.
-
City of Calgary working on water main breaks, utilities still impacted
The City of Calgary says it has restored water services for two communities affected by water main breaks this week but three are still without water.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man turns $100 into $1 million in lottery win
An Edmonton man took a quick trip to Las Vegas after he won a million dollars earlier this month.
-
'He loves cuddling': Red Deer Victim Services has new facility dog to help people impacted by crime
The City of Red Deer and Red Deer RCMP introduced the newest member of the city's Victim Services team on Thursday.
-
Alberta Avenue to host Deep Freeze festival this weekend
Edmontonians looking to get outside this weekend and enjoy warmer winter weather after the recent cold snap are in luck.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Suspect in custody after teen stabbed at west-end Toronto high school
A teenage boy is in hospital after a stabbing at a west-end high school on Friday morning, Toronto police say.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Toronto mother acquitted of first-degree murder charge in disabled daughter's death
A cry of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder following a retrial.
-
Ontario man shocked he has to pay $28,000 for Alberta operation
After waiting more than three years on the wait list for shoulder surgery, Paul Prudames decided to travel to Alberta to have the procedure done sooner to relieve his intense pain.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Police disproportionately used force against Black and Middle Eastern residents in 2022: report
Black and Middle Eastern residents of Ottawa were over-represented in police use of force incidents over the general population, according to a new data by the Ottawa Police Service.
-
22 stolen credit cards, passport, 2 weapons found on eastern Ontario speeder: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say twenty-two stolen credit cards were found in a speeding car on Wednesday following a speeding stop.
-
Sens sign Pinto to contract ahead of return from suspension
The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Shane Pinto to a one-year, $775,000 contract ahead of his return from a gambling related suspension.
Vancouver
-
'Snow day trilogy': Some Lower Mainland schools remain shuttered Friday
Several school districts on the Lower Mainland declared a third snow day Friday, while classes resumed in others.
-
'Not out of the woods yet': More freezing rain expected in B.C.'s Lower Mainland Friday
With more freezing rain in the forecast for parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland on Friday, crews are closely monitoring the roads for icy conditions.
-
Dogs and puppies found suffering in sub-zero temperatures, seized by BC SPCA
Four dogs and three puppies were seized from a "backyard breeder" in the Okanagan who was keeping the animals outside – where they suffered in frigid, snowy conditions, according to the BC SPCA.
Montreal
-
Court documents identify suspect in Old Montreal fatal fire, but no charges laid
A convicted killer who police suspect started the fire that killed seven people in Old Montreal last March admits he was at the scene of the arson but claims someone else set the blaze.
-
'So disrespectful': Montreal mayor fires back after Poilievre calls her 'incompetent'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre showed a lack of respect for elected officials by calling the mayors of Montreal and Quebec City 'incompetent' on social media, Valerie Plante said Friday.
-
Father reunited with children after SUV stolen from Montreal parking lot with them inside
A father was reunited with his two children after his car was stolen from a parking lot in Montreal North with them in the backseat.
Vancouver Island
-
'Not out of the woods yet': More freezing rain expected in B.C.'s Lower Mainland Friday
With more freezing rain in the forecast for parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland on Friday, crews are closely monitoring the roads for icy conditions.
-
Vancouver Island walloped with more snow Thursday
Snow came down on the Malahat Highway – where Rob Smith has driven a snowplow for 36 winters – earlier and with more intensity than forecast Thursday.
-
Oak Bay couple receives anonymous letter calling their home 'revolting'
Earlier this month, an Oak Bay couple received an anonymous card in the mail criticizing their newly built home.
Atlantic
-
Teen charged in Tyson MacDonald murder denied bail
A teen charged with the murder of Tyson MacDonald was denied bail in a P.E.I. courthouse on Thursday.
-
Halifax police ask for information in 25-year-old murder case
Halifax Regional Police continues to investigate the murder case of Michael Joseph Peverill, according to a news release on the 25th anniversary of his death.
-
Two arrested after senior assaulted, three vehicles stolen: N.S. RCMP
Police in Nova Scotia say a man and a woman have been arrested after three vehicles were stolen and a senior was assaulted in Cumberland County.
Northern Ontario
-
Children's medicine, yogurt and more recalled in Canada this week
Children's medication, pyjamas and other products were recalled across Canada this week. Here's a recap.
-
Northern Ont. crossbow hunter caught using someone else’s deer tag
A man from Sault Ste. Marie who was caught crossbow hunting in Aberdeen Additional Township with someone else’s deer tag has been fined.
-
Sudbury’s Ledo sign sells for more than $900
The old Ledo Hotel sign has a new owner after the City of Greater Sudbury put the iconic landmark up for auction at GovDeals.ca.
Kitchener
-
Brantford family displaced by house fire
A house fire in Brantford caused extensive damage and displaced a family Thursday night.
-
Kitchener takes over fire dispatch services in Stratford
Fire services in Stratford will soon be dispatched out of Kitchener.
-
Farming inside a mall: Guelph, Ont. duo pairs agriculture with urban surroundings
You'll find something a little unusual in one Guelph, Ont. mall – a mushroom and microgreen farm.