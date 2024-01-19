REGINA
Regina

    • Here are some tips to follow to avoid collisions in the winter months: SGI

    During a presentation, SGI highlighted the common causes of collisions, which increase during the winter months.

    “Generally what you would see in a typical winter is the number of collisions do increase. In many cases, they might be the ones that damage your vehicle rather than the ones that hurt you,” said Tyler McMurchy, SGI’s spokesperson.

    Intersections, road conditions, distractions, and speeding were all listed as major contributors to collisions and SGI shared some tips to keep in mind to avoid them.

    Nearly half of all collisions occur at intersections so SGI says it is important to pay extra attention and remember that at uncontrolled intersections, the vehicle on the right always has the right of way.

    It is also recommended to leave a three second following distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. If you are being followed too closely, it’s always a better idea to simply pull over and let them pass as opposed to tapping your brake lights or stopping suddenly.

    In addition to driving safely, it is always a good idea to have an emergency kit in your vehicle with warm winter clothes and jumper cables, should you need them.

