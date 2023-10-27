Here's a map of Halloween haunts, displays to check out around Regina

Halloween is right around the corner, and if you’re looking for something spooky to do, Regina has more than a handful of displays and haunted houses to check out.

Here is a map of some Halloween haunts in Regina, courtesy of Saskatchewan Haunt Finder.

The map is sorted by icons, including yard haunts, walk-through haunts, a combination of the two, a commercial haunt, a haunted cemetery, and a walk-through with scares.

Some of the haunts are only available to walk through on Halloween night and some are available in the days leading up to the spooky occasion.

The Spicer Scare House in Uplands raises money for Bright Eyes Dog Rescue. Last year, they raised $3,000, which was matched by MKS Financial Services.

The Allen Family Lights are back for another year in the north end, with a light show synchronized to Halloween music.

All corners of the city have plenty of options, from family-friendly displays to haunted houses for the brave only.

Zombies, ghosts, monsters, skeletons, and haunted houses await those who dare to venture in.

People throughout Saskatchewan can submit their display or haunted house to the haunt finder website, which will then be added to the map with the address and icon.