Here's how the 'BettyWhiteChallenge' helped Sask. animal shelters

YORKTON -

Saskatchewan animal shelters and rescues felt the wave of support in honour of the late Betty White's 100th birthday on Monday.

"It's something to honour Betty White, who touched so many people's lives throughout her life and championed animals and advocated animal welfare throughout her entire life," said Bill Thorn with the Regina Humane Society, adding the organization recieved more than $25,000 in donations as a result of the "BettyWhiteChallenge".

"To see $25,000 come in in a matter of 24 to 36 hours has really been amazing and we're very humbled and grateful to people that have chosen to honour Betty White by donating to the animals," Thorn said.

We All Need a Rescue in Saskatoon also felt the benefits.

"It was very successful for us, we raised just over $6,500 in one day and we appreciate that so much," said Brent Arstall with We All Need a Rescue in Saskatoon.

Smaller communities were not left out. The Weyburn Humane Society, who recently had their facility damaged by a burst pipe, saw a burst of support.

"We did have a huge flood in our Weyburn shelter on January 8, so getting donations for the Betty White day has really helped us immensely," said Colleen Morrice, manager of the WHS.

Money donated to Paws and Claws Animal Rescue in Yorkton during the stretch will go towards vet bills to help the animals.

"I just took a dog with no back legs to the clinic in Saskatoon," said Karen Renton with Paws and Claws. "I had 31 e-transfers and then comning back I had 54 e-transfers. It was such a good feeling because our vet bills are really mounting."

Renton added another way to help a rescue is taking in a foster animal.