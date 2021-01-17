REGINA -- A Regina community association has issued a challenge, encouraging residents to take advantage of its ski trails.

The Cathedral Area Community Association’s ‘Cathedral Village Ski Challenge’ began on Jan. 15, and will run until March 1.

It's day 1 of the Cathedral Village Ski Challenge! Are you taking part? If so, let us know by emailing caca@sasktel.net. And be sure to visit https://t.co/q6KzfDvwfp to download a trail map. All ages are welcome. There are prizes! #YQRWinterFun @CathedralAreaCA

@CityofRegina pic.twitter.com/9J9mFIvlYs — Cathedral Area Community Association (@CathedralAreaCA) January 15, 2021

James Korpan has been volunteering his time to groom the cross country ski trails in Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood. This winter he’s noticed more people than ever using the trails.

“It’s not uncommon this year with COVID to see 30 people out using the trails on a Sunday afternoon,” Korpan said.

The number could soon be higher as the ski challenge is now underway, inviting people of all ages to hit the trails.

Adults taking part in the challenge are encouraged to ski a total of 40 kilometres this winter.

For kids, there are a variety of targets depending on experience level that range from five kilometres up to 50.

Those taking part are asked to track their progress by jotting it down, or using an app, then submit it to the association.

“We hope that the children for sure email us throughout the ski challenge with their distances, and the adults can email us whenever they reach 40 kilometres,” Karen Mciver, bard member with the Cathedral Area Community Association.

Other residents using the park are asked to keep an eye out for the trails, and to stay off them if possible, as foot traffic can damage the trail.