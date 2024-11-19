REGINA
    • Here's what highways are reporting as parts of Sask. get hit with winter storm

    All highways out of Regina and Saskatoon are reporting various winter conditions Tuesday morning as a winter storm makes its way through eastern and central parts of Saskatchewan.

    Winter storm and snowfall warnings remained in effect early Tuesday across the province as a low-pressure system moving through is expected to bring an additional five to 15 centimetres of snow in both the Regina and Saskatoon areas on Tuesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

    Another two to five centimetres is expected Tuesday night for many regions, as ECCC says the system will start to weaken.

    Highways out of Regina were reporting covered conditions with drifting snow, slush, and ice around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

    Roads out of Saskatoon were reporting similar conditions.

    Visibility was being reported as poor, reduced, or good depending on location. 

    A complete and updated road report can bee seen here on the Highway Hotline.

    City roads are also slick where crews have not been able to sand yet.

    Conditions are expected to improve across the province throughout Tuesday night and Wednesday. Colder below seasonal temperatures are then expected to settle in for much of the province with more snow expected for the Regina and Saskatoon areas on the weekend, according to ECCC's Tuesday morning forecast.  

    Current watches and warnings can be read here.

    More to come... 

