Here's what's happening in Regina for National Indigenous Peoples Day

Friday marks National Indigenous Peoples Day and there are plenty of events happening in Regina to celebrate the history and culture of Indigenous People.

There will be Indigenous performances, family friendly activities and an artisan market until 1 p.m. in Victoria Park.

The Circle Project will be hosting a BBQ with some activities in Grassick Playground at Cameron Street and 4th Avenue from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The Newo Yotina Friendship Centre will host a BBQ and a mini powwow until 3 p.m. at 635 11th Ave. The avenue will be blocked off from Osler Street to Halifax Street for the powwow.

At the Royal Saskatchewan Museum, there will be a self-guided tour through the First Nations Gallery from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., as well as a scavenger hunt, buffalo supermarket touch table, and other activities.

As well, Regina Urban Treaty Days is heading into day two, with several activities and performances at the Gathering Place at 4001 3rd Avenue North. Treaty Days is meant to honour 150 years since the signing of Treaty 4.