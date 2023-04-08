Families hoping to take part in some egg-stra fun Easter activities will have plenty to pick from this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in Regina over the Easter weekend.

SATURDAY

On Saturday, the Core Richie Neighbourhood Centre will be hosting their annual ‘Eggstravaganza!’ event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Eggs will be hidden throughout Gocki Park, and there will be face painting, a family relay, and a comedy magic show with Pat Roth at 2:30 p.m.The event is free and is located at 445 14th Ave.

The Government House will be having its annual Easter egg hunt at 4607 Dewdney Ave. The free event will go from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine. The event will move indoors if the weather isn’t favourable.

“Hop” will be playing at the Southland Cinemas at 9:30 a.m. for $2.99 as part of their Family Favourite film series.

The Regina Public Library (RPL) Film Theatre will be playing “Here Comes Peter Cottontail” and “The First Easter Rabbit” beginning at 3 p.m. Admission is free.

The Easter Bunny will be making an appearance at the Southland Mall and free photos in Feature Court will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The SPOT area will have crafts and giveaways, and Running Wild Rescue will have baby animals available to play with from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. beside Quarks.

The Northgate Mall will be hosting a free family fun petting zoo experience from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Centre Court. There will be several animals to meet from Fenek Farms, including a cow named Griselda and an alpaca named Chewy.

SUNDAY APRIL 9

There will be an Easter Brunch at the AGT Lounge at Mosaic Stadium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., which will include an Easter Bunny Kids’ Corner. In addition to the brunch, there will be live entertainment.

More information is available here.

From April 8 until April 13 at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM), Megamunch's Dino Egg Hunt will be held. Megamunch hid dinosaur eggs throughout the museum so children can find them all, solve the riddle, and enter to win a gift basket. The RSM is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

An Easter Karaoke party will be held at Q Nightclub and Lounge beginning at 5 p.m.