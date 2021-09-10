REGINA -- Federal election advance polls are open in Saskatchewan as of Friday, but the rules at each polling station will vary.

Not all Saskatchewan polling stations will require a mask for voters to cast their ballot, but some will based on rules set by landlords.

"In certain locations we've decided to abide by landlord policy and if they ask that masks be worn, for example in schools, we will ask voters to wear a mask," said Marie-France Kenny with Elections Canada.

"If they don't have one, we'll provide one for them and if people don't want to wear masks to vote, they can still vote by mail, they have until Sept. 14 to make a request to vote by mail or they can go to an Elections Canada office and they can vote in person."

Similar rules will be in place for voting on the day of the election.

Masks are mandatory at all Regina schools and City of Regina buildings, but proof of vaccination is not required to vote.

In addition to the standard practice of bringing a voter information card or proof of address and photo ID to the polling station, a sign-in sheet is also being kept for COVID-19 contact tracing purposes.

Poll workers and candidates are required to wear masks while inside polling stations. Voters are encouraged to physical distance, regardless of masking rules.

Advance polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Sept. 13.