REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan will provide its next COVID-19 update on Friday afternoon.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. That press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca.

Here’s what we know ahead of that update:

COVID-19 in Sask.

There are currently 206 cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. The province announced 13 new cases and six new recoveries on Thursday afternoon.

Golden Mile Superstore employee tests positive

An employee at Regina’s Golden Mile Superstore has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company said on Thursday.

The store was closed for a thorough cleaning on Thursday and is expected to open its doors again on Friday.

Sask. to release COVID-19 modelling next week

Premier Scott Moe said Thursday that the province will release COVID-19 modelling early next week.