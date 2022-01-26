Here's what you need to know about the new COVID-19 drug available in Sask.

The first antiviral COVID-19 drug treatment approved in Canada is now available in Saskatchewan.

Eligible residents 18 and over in the province now have access to Paxlovid, an oral prescription medication used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms, the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre (PEOC) said in a news conference Wednesday morning.

Paxlovid is only being given to eligible patients through HealthLine 811 referrals. The province is asking those who feel they are eligible to not visit family physicians or a pharmacy to request the medication.

The province also said requests for Paxlovid is not expected to add to wait times in regards to HealthLine 811.

According to the province, wait times for the number are down and currently sitting around one hour for those with COVID-19 concerns.

“I’m very pleased to say that we have made progress in reducing those wait times,” Marlo Pritchard, Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency president, said.

“At it’s peak, HealthLine 811 had a 24 hour wait time and a list of over 2,000 people waiting for a call back, as of January 25, the average wait time is down to around one hour for COVID related calls.”

To address the increased need HealthLine 811 added 60 administrative staff to address general information calls and is in the process of adding more registered nurses from supplemental workflows.

Pritchard also wants residents to know that many questions being screened on HealthLine 811 can also be answered online.

Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab reiterated Wednesday that Paxlovid is not meant to be a replacement for vaccination.

The treatment is meant for those who have already tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms.

The province said the pill is not meant for those with symptoms that would signal an emergency, such as shortness of breath. It is also not meant to be taken as a preventative measure.

The pill is taken twice per day for five days and stops the virus from multiplying in a person’s body.