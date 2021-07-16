REGINA -- With temperatures in the 30s expected over the next week, staff at the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ training camp are taking a number of precautions to keep players safe.

“We’re trying to practice as early as we can in the morning,” said Riders’ head coach Craig Dickenson. “And we’re just trying to do a really good job of giving (the players) water breaks as often as possible. We’re only practicing once a day, which is different than what we used to do.”

Wide receiver Brayden Lenius said now that the team is practicing in the mornings, the heat is a lot more manageable.

“It’s honestly not too bad. You kind of get used to it now,” Lenius said.

Linebacker Micah Teitz said he has to take a few extra precautions.

“I gotta keep on the long sleeves, so I don’t have to put on sunscreen all the time,” Teitz said.

Dickenson said they are also bringing a ‘mist tent’ to training camp, starting on Saturday.

For others working outdoors during the heat wave, WorkSafe Saskatchewan advises employees to wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes, hats and sunglasses. It also said employers should provide lots of water.

“Supplying spritzer bottles so that they can spray themselves down a bit. Damp cloths at the nape of the neck really helps to keep workers cool,” said Annette Goski, director of prevention for Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board.

WorkSafe Saskatchewan also encourages people to get trained on recognizing the signs of heat exhaustion. According to Saskatoon physician Dr. Carla Holinaty, there are a number of symptoms to watch for.

“Heat cramps, so if you’ve been out in the heat for too long and you maybe start getting calf cramps or stomach cramps and feeling unwell,” said Dr. Holinaty.

She added people may also feel sweaty, nauseous or out of sorts. Holinaty encourages people to be prepared for the heat before they leave the house, and to think about where they are going, as that can also have a faster impact on body temperature.

“If you’re standing in the middle of a parking lot that’s paved in asphalt, and how you feel, versus if you’re in a park under the trees in the shade with a bit of a breeze,” she said.