REGINA -- Starting Friday proof of vaccination or a negative test result will be required in Saskatchewan for public access to businesses and events.

This will also include all provincial government ministry, crown and agency employees.

On Oct. 1, the public will have to provide proof of vaccination for indoor dining at restaurants; indoor fitness centres and gyms; nightclubs, bars, taverns and other licensed establishments; event venues such as conference centres, casinos, movie theatres, concert venues, museums and indoor facilities hosting ticked sporting events.

Businesses requiring proof of vaccination will also require ID from anyone 18 and older. Youth aged 12 to 17 will also need to show ID unless accompanied by an adult with proof of vaccination and ID.

Youth aged 12 to 17 visiting a business without an adult who do not have photo identification will be allowed to present other forms of government issued identification, such as a birth certificate or health services card.

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test must be presented to access a designated business if proof of vaccination is not provided.

SHOWING PROOF OF VACCINATION

The province has a list of acceptable forms of proof of vaccination:

Wallet cards received at time of immunization

A printed copy of your MySaskHealthRecord (MSHR) vaccine certificate (with or without a QR code)

A screenshot of your MSHR vaccine certificate (with or without a QR code) saved to your device

An earlier version of your MSHR COVID-19 vaccine certificate

A COVID-19 vaccine printout from Saskatchewan Health Authority Public Health

In the future, a QR code/MySaskHealthRecord vaccine certificate uploaded to SK Vax Wallet will be accepted.

QR CODES

The QR codes in the vaccine records obtained from MSHR were temporarily removed on Sept. 24 due to potential privacy concerns where some residents were receiving another individual’s health information upon scanning of the code.

This issue has been resolved and the QR codes are once again available in MSHR.

Any codes that were printed, saved or captured before Sept. 28 should be deleted or destroyed and new QR codes must be retrieved from an individuals MSHR account.

PROOF OF A NEGATIVE TEST

Individuals who do not have proof of vaccination have the option of providing proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within the previous 72 hours.

The SHA will no longer be providing testing for asymptomatic individuals, effective immediately, giving priority to those with symptoms unless identified as a close contact, have had a positive rapid antigen test, identified as part of an outbreak situation or requiring transfer or admission to long-term care, primary care, social services or intensive care units.

A self-administered take-home rapid antigen test will not be accepted as valid proof of negative COVID-19 results.

Individuals requiring a negative test result have several private options that will provide a rapid antigen test or a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for a fee.

A current list of locations and labs offering testing services is available on the government’s website.

OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY REGULATIONS

Regulations under The Public Employers’ COVID-19 Emergency Regulations comes into force on Oct. 1, where public employers will require their employees to make a choice to show proof of being fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or provide evidence of a negative test result at least every seven days.

A negative test result will also be required for partially vaccinated individuals.

The cost for all proof of negative test results for asymptomatic testing will be the responsibility of the individual.

Employers outside of the public service can opt in these regulations should they wish to implement proof of vaccination or negative test with their employees.

Proof of vaccination for all SHA employees will begin with a phased approach on Friday.

“The need for this policy is a result of the significant risks mounting from the highly transmissible COVID-19 variant and a necessary step to protect health care team, patients and residents, and to preserve health care services,” said the release.

Health care workers who do not provide proof of vaccination will be required to participate in a monitored testing program at their cost, unless they have received an approved accommodation based on the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code.

The province warns some individuals are obtaining affidavits indicating they are exempt from vaccination.

“Vaccinations are not mandatory in Saskatchewan and individuals may refuse to be vaccinated, therefore legal affidavits are not required and will not provide an exemption,” said the province.

The province said vaccinations remain the best defense to prevent serious illness and hospitalization. The SHA and pharmacies will continue to provide vaccination clinics.