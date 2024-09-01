REGINA
Regina

    • Here's what you need to know before heading to the 59th Labour Day Classic

    A Saskatchewan Roughriders helmet can be seen before preseason CFL football action in Regina, Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu A Saskatchewan Roughriders helmet can be seen before preseason CFL football action in Regina, Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
    Share

    A pillar of every summer in the Queen City, the annual Labour Day Classic between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Bluebombers is sure to bring thousands of fans into the heart of Regina.

    As a result, traffic restrictions will be in place around Mosaic Stadium.

    Beginning at 2:30 p.m., no vehicle traffic is allowed on the 1500, 1600, and 1700 blocks of Elphinstone Street.

    Access to these areas will be limited to Regina transit and local residents – who will need to prove they do live in the area.

    Other closures include:

    • 1500 block of Elphinstone Street at Dewdney Avenue
    • Princess Street and 9th Avenue
    • Argyle Street and 9th Avenue
    • McTavish and 9th Avenue
    • Elphinstone Street and 9th Avenue
    • Montague Street and 10th Avenue
    • Elphinstone Street and North Railway Street
    • And Saskatchewan Drive to Elphinstone Street

    Regina police remind residents to remove all valuables from their vehicles and lock doors.

    Additional patrols are planned for the area surrounding the stadium.

    “As much as we love the rivalry between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers, please be courteous to everyone attending the game,” Regina police said in its advisory.

    The temperature in Regina is expected to hold steady in and around 27 degrees this afternoon. The expected low for Sunday night is 12 degrees.

    Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News