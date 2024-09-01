Here's what you need to know before heading to the 59th Labour Day Classic

A pillar of every summer in the Queen City, the annual Labour Day Classic between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Bluebombers is sure to bring thousands of fans into the heart of Regina.

As a result, traffic restrictions will be in place around Mosaic Stadium.

Beginning at 2:30 p.m., no vehicle traffic is allowed on the 1500, 1600, and 1700 blocks of Elphinstone Street.

Access to these areas will be limited to Regina transit and local residents – who will need to prove they do live in the area.

Other closures include:

1500 block of Elphinstone Street at Dewdney Avenue

Princess Street and 9th Avenue

Argyle Street and 9th Avenue

McTavish and 9th Avenue

Elphinstone Street and 9th Avenue

Montague Street and 10th Avenue

Elphinstone Street and North Railway Street

And Saskatchewan Drive to Elphinstone Street

Regina police remind residents to remove all valuables from their vehicles and lock doors.

Additional patrols are planned for the area surrounding the stadium.

“As much as we love the rivalry between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers, please be courteous to everyone attending the game,” Regina police said in its advisory.

The temperature in Regina is expected to hold steady in and around 27 degrees this afternoon. The expected low for Sunday night is 12 degrees.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.