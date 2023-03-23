'Highly valued and well-respected' Yorkton doctor dies unexpectedly: SHA

Yorkton, Sask. -

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said it is mourning the sudden loss of a Yorkton family doctor.

According to a release Thursday, Dr. Peter Groenewald died unexpectedly Monday evening.

“The SHA would like to express sincere condolences to the family of Dr. Groenewald as well as his physician colleagues and friends, all of the staff members he has worked with in Yorkton and Lestock over the years, and all of his patients,” the release states.

Dr. Groenewald practiced as a family doctor in Lestock since 1997, in Yorkton at the Broadway Medical Clinic and Yorkton Regional Health Centre since 2007. Most recently, Dr. Groenewald was practicing at the Alliance Health Clinic in Yorkton.

“Dr. Groenewald’s physician colleagues and the SHA will work together to meet the needs of the patients and families he served. The patience and understanding of Dr. Groenewald’s patients as well as the residents of Yorkton and area is sincerely appreciated as his colleagues, clinic, and fellow staff members work through this difficult time,” the release continues.

In the release, Dr. Johann Roodt, Physician Executive with Integrated Rural Health said Groenewald was a “highly valued” and “well-respected” member of the health care team in Yorkton who was “beloved” by patients.

“He was an incredibly intelligent and hard-working family physician who dedicated his life to serving the health and well-being of the patients, residents, and families of Yorkton, Lestock, and area. His sudden passing leaves a significant void in the hearts of his colleagues and the communities he served. We extend our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his family and everyone who was fortunate to know him,” said Dr. Roodt in the release.

Patients of Dr. Groenewald who need to see a doctor are encouraged to contact the City Medical Centre Walk in Clinic or the Living Spring Medical Centre and Walk in Clinic, both located in Yorkton.