Highway reopens following fiery train derailment in southern Sask.
Highway 39 has reopened following a fiery train derailment in southeastern Saskatchewan.
According to the Highway Hotline, the incident was cleared just after 4 a.m. on Saturday.
On Thursday morning just after 9 a.m., a CP train derailed approximately two kilometres northwest of Macoun, Sask., forcing the closure of Highway 39 in both directions.
Late Friday morning, the village of Macoun’s chief administration officer Carmen Dodd-Vicary said the highway was still closed.
She said a fire was still actively burning, but officials worked overnight to reduce the blaze.
Dodd-Vicary said rail traffic was passing through the area on Friday.
On Thursday, four homes in the village near the tracks were evacuated for safety reasons. Dodd-Vicary said those families have since returned home.
She added more homes in the nearby RM of Cymri were also evacuated.
The village noticed a significant increase in people around due to the presence of emergency responders.
“But around town it’s business as usual,” Dodd-Vicary said.
In an emailed update, Canadian Pacific said its hazardous materials team was working with local emergency crews to clean up the railcars involved in the derailment.
Repairs to the railway tracks were completed on Friday morning and train movements resumed soon afterward.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is currently investigating the incident.
