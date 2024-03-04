'Hometown feel for me': B.C. skip Catlin Schneider competing at Brier in home province
Catlin Schneider, who hails from Kronau area and currently resides in the R.M. of Edenwold, is competing for Team British Columbia at this year’s Montana’s Brier.
“My teammate before the game said ‘Blue and yellow makes green anyway’ so you know it’s the Brier. It doesn’t really matter how you get here, what colours you’re wearing. Here to win. Here to put the Maple Leaf on my back,” Schneider said.
Schneider is competing in his fourth Brier. He’s represented Saskatchewan on two occasions [2017, 2022] and even hopped over to Team Ontario in 2020.
He knows what it is like to not compete with a home province.
“It’s definitely a bit of a different feel for sure that we’re in blue. But it’s going to be a fun, good week regardless,” he shared.
“It’s going to feel more like a hometown, home team feel for me anyway.”
In 2017, Schenider was vice-skip for Adam Casey. In 2020, he played second for Matt Dunstone’s rink and in 2022, he served as third for Colton Flasch.
However, this year he’s taking on a new role at the Brier after being named the skip of Team B.C.
“That’s also a bit different. Really cool obviously, it’s a pride thing to wear it on your back. Obviously dad skipped the Brier back in the day, way back in the day,” he laughed. “It’s a different feel and more of a leadership role. But I’m excited for it and looking forward to a new challenge,” Schneider explained.
Catlin’s father, Jamie Schneider skipped for Team Saskatchewan at the 1990 Brier. He has coached Catlin on numerous occasions while he grew up in the sport of curling and was even his coach at the 2022 Brier for Team Flasch and now he has taken over as Catlin’s coach for Team B.C. this year.
“I was excited when they announced that the Brier was coming to Regina. I didn’t have a clue I’d be here, helping out the B.C. team but you know what? You take it where you can get it,” Jamie laughed.
It is clear that over the years the father-son duo has built a great relationship off and on the ice.
“I understand him, he’s a driven kid, and so I’ve learned over the years where to weigh in and where to hold off and just let him do his thing,” Jamie explained.
“He kind of knows what I need, what I like, and how to get me into my kind of best kind of head space,” Schneider added. “It’s kind of cool, he’s been to numerous Briers with me before so it’s a comfortable thing for me.”
Schneider noted the stands will be filled with a lot of friends and family over the week as they come to cheer on Team B.C.
“Obviously the goal, the whole year, no matter what happened was to get here, a bit of a selfish reason, in front of my hometown crowd and where I grew up,” he said.
“It’s kind of a pride thing for me so I’m really excited to be here.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Freeland promises to 'unlock pathways' to middle-class life in April 16 federal budget
The 2024 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, April 16, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Monday.
BREAKING Terrorism charges laid against man in Edmonton City Hall shooting
Terrorism charges have been laid in connection with the January attack on Edmonton City Hall.
1st case of measles reported in B.C. over the weekend: Health Ministry
One case of measles was reported in B.C. over the weekend, the provincial Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement Monday morning.
Extreme cold warnings plague provinces across Canada
Extreme cold and snowfall warnings have been issued for provinces and territories across Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
The Body Shop Canada parent took revenue, left company $3.3M in debt: court docs
The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is seeking creditor protection and closing a third of its stores because its parent company stripped the Canadian arm of cash and pushed it into debt, according to court documents.
U.S. Supreme Court keeps Trump on Colorado ballot, rejecting 14th Amendment push
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump should appear on the ballot in Colorado in a decision that follows months of debate over whether the frontrunner for the GOP nomination violated the “insurrectionist clause” included in the 14th Amendment.
Police north of Toronto issue warning about 'Chinese police extortion scam'
Members of York Region’s Chinese community are being targeted in an ongoing extortion scam, where fake Chinese law enforcement officials allegedly threaten their victims with arrest or deportation, police say.
Police horses escape their stables, dash around cars on a busy Ohio highway
A pair of runaway horses that escaped from police stables stunned motorists galloping down a busy Ohio highway on Saturday.
Toronto man shocked by package delivered to his mailbox
A Toronto man says that he discovered “nightmare fuel” – a container full of live cockroaches – in his mailbox after arriving home from a day of appointments with his wife and newborn daughter last week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan low-income residents 'a little screwed' by loss of carbon rebate
Alan Holman says the carbon rebate he gets four times a year from the federal government is crucial for his household budget.
-
Saskatoon digs out following major winter storm
The City of Saskatoon and its residents are in cleanup mode Monday following a major winter storm over the weekend that halted traffic, flights and services.
-
Here's what to expect as MLAs return for the spring sitting of the Saskatchewan Legislature
As MLAs return to the Saskatchewan Legislature – the current state of contract negotiations with the province’s teachers are expected to be a main focus.
Winnipeg
-
Arrest made after man found dead inside southeast Manitoba home
A Steinbach man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a man was found dead inside an Emerson, Man. home.
-
Schools closed around Manitoba due to icy roads, poor visibility
Dangerous road conditions around Manitoba have prompted a slew of school closures around the province on Monday.
-
Manitoba still dealing with winter weather warnings
Central and southern Manitoba remain under an array of weather alerts on Sunday.
Calgary
-
Extremely cold conditions expected across Alberta
Environment and Climate Change Canada says extremely cold wind chills are forecast for a number of central and southern Alberta communities on Monday.
-
Poll says 7 in 10 Canadians are against carbon tax hike on April 1
As Canada's carbon tax rate is set to increase beginning next month, new polling data suggests the majority of Canadians are against the idea of paying even more for fuel.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Mondays daytime high will be 19 C colder than normal
Crews are continuing to work on clearing roadways after a massive snowfall hit southern Alberta over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Terrorism charges laid against man in Edmonton City Hall shooting
Terrorism charges have been laid in connection with the January attack on Edmonton City Hall.
-
Train derailment no longer affecting St. Albert traffic
A train derailed near Poundmaker Road and Veness Road in St. Albert early Monday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Freeland promises to 'unlock pathways' to middle-class life in April 16 federal budget
The 2024 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, April 16, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Monday.
Toronto
-
Toronto man shocked by package delivered to his mailbox
A Toronto man says that he discovered “nightmare fuel” – a container full of live cockroaches – in his mailbox after arriving home from a day of appointments with his wife and newborn daughter last week.
-
Toronto cop handed temporary demotion after 'harassing' domestic violence victim, dispute with tenant: tribunal
A Toronto police officer has been handed a temporary demotion after a disciplinary tribunal found that he ‘harassed’ a victim of domestic violence and used official police stationery in the eviction of his tenant.
-
Daylight Saving Time: when do clocks 'spring forward' in Ontario?
It's almost time to set your clocks forward one hour as Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa catholic school principal charged with sexual assault against staff member
An Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) principal is facing charges of sexual assault for an alleged incident against another staff member last year.
-
Here's a look at the hot spots for vehicle thefts in Ottawa so far in 2024
More than 350 vehicles have been reported stolen to Ottawa police so far in 2024, with Bay, Rideau-Vanier, Alta Vista and Gloucester-Southgate the hot spots for vehicle thefts.
-
Athens, Ont. junior jockey player suffers 'potentially life changing' injury after hit from behind
Mac Spinelli, a junior hockey player in Athens, Ont., has suffered what the team is calling a "potentially life changing" injury, after being hit from behind during a playoff game on Feb. 27.
Vancouver
-
8 lost skiers helped by search-and-rescue crews near Whistler, B.C., over the weekend
Rescue crews were kept busy on B.C.'s South Coast over the weekend as multiple calls were made to help lost skiers and hikers on local mountains.
-
1st case of measles reported in B.C. over the weekend: Health Ministry
One case of measles was reported in B.C. over the weekend, the provincial Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement Monday morning.
-
Drivers urged to use caution in Metro Vancouver after snowfall
Drivers across the Lower Mainland are being urged to use caution Monday morning after a late winter storm ripped through the region.
Montreal
-
LIVE AT 1 P.M.
LIVE AT 1 P.M. Quebec holds public health update on measles
Quebec health authorities are set to give an update at 1 p.m. in Montreal on the circulation of measles in the province, a highly contagious disease that is making a comeback several years after its eradication.
-
Quebec mom says Air Canada bungled her family vacation because they overbooked the flight
A mother from Terrebonne, Que. is outraged after her vacation plans fell through because Air Canada reportedly overbooked the flight. Cindy Boulet says she and her two sons, ages 5 and 8, were supposed to fly to Cuba on Tuesday.
-
Quebec parents want son's mysterious death in Punta Cana investigated fully
A Quebec couple is trying to get answers following the mysterious death of their 24-year-old son two months ago in the Dominican Republic.
Vancouver Island
-
1st case of measles reported in B.C. over the weekend: Health Ministry
One case of measles was reported in B.C. over the weekend, the provincial Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement Monday morning.
-
Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy
The Bank of Canada is expected to preach patience at its interest rate announcement this week as economists say weakening economic conditions are setting the stage for rate cuts in the coming months.
-
'It was swimming around me': Free-diver captures close encounter with orca
When Ping-Yi Wu started taking a selfie while floating in the ocean near East Sooke, B.C., the tourist never imagined she would eventually capture an orca with her camera.
Atlantic
-
Three levels of government spending $258 million on Bedford-Halifax ferries
A new electric ferry service will receive a quarter of a billion dollars to start operations between Halifax and Bedford in the next four years.
-
GardaWorld awarded Halifax Harbour Bridges contract
GardaWorld, a Montreal-based security company, has been awarded a contract to provide toll-taking and security services for Halifax Harbour Bridges.
-
N.S. SiRT investigating after man dies during arrest
The Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating after a man died during an arrest on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Quebec parents want son's mysterious death in Punta Cana investigated fully
A Quebec couple is trying to get answers following the mysterious death of their 24-year-old son two months ago in the Dominican Republic.
-
Northern Ont. man charged for child sex offences, luring
A 41-year-old man was charged after a four-month investigation into historic sexual offences involving youth in northern Ontario, police say.
-
'How could they allow this?' Many Canadians frustrated with CERB experience
It’s been nearly four years since the federal government rolled out the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but many Canadians who received funds are still confused by its eligibility requirements and are only learning now that they have to pay back the money.
Kitchener
-
Suspects wanted for attempted break-in at former jail
Some people have tried – and been successful – at breaking out of jail. On Sunday morning, however, three people attempted to break into one.
-
Arrest after victim hit in the face with bowling ball
A Guelph man is facing charges after he allegedly hit a female in the face with a bowling ball.
-
UW researchers develop new technique to detect fentanyl in blood samples
University of Waterloo researchers have developed a new blood testing method that can detect potent opioids faster than traditional techniques.