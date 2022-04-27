How to book COVID-19 booster shot appointments in Sask.

Saskatchewan is continuing the rollout of its second COVID-19 booster shot program, but mass vaccination and drive-through clinics are no longer available to the public.

Vaccination appointments are currently available through participating pharmacies and walk-in or pop-up clinics.

Here’s how to book an appointment for a COVID-19 booster shot in Saskatchewan.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

As of April 26, 2022, residents aged 50 years and older are eligible to book an appointment to receive their second booster shot.

In addition to those now eligible, residents of long-term and personal care homes, or those with designated health conditions have been eligible for fourth doses since February.

Fourth doses are available four months after receiving the third shot, for those eligible.

The latest guidelines on COVID-19 vaccines from Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) strongly advise the country’s oldest residents to get their second booster shot if they haven’t done so already.

HOW TO BOOK

Vaccination appointments can be booked through the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) online, or by telephone at 1-833-727-5829.

Shots are available through participating pharmacies. Appointments can be booked online, or by telephone, directly through the pharmacy.

Walk-in and pop-up vaccination clinics are also available in varying communities. Check the SHA website for up-to-date clinic information.

WHAT YOU NEED

The process for booster shot appointments remains similar to that of previous COVID-19 vaccinations.

You will need to bring a valid health card and government-issued photo identification.

The government also suggests wearing a short-sleeve shirt, not bringing additional items such as purses, coffees, books, etc. with you; and bringing a mask in case the clinic is located in an SHA facility.

Arrive five minutes early to your appointment. Expect the appointment to take around 30 minutes total.

