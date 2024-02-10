Hundreds of fans say goodbye to Megamunch at retirement party

Hundreds came out on Saturday to say farewell to one of the popular Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) attractions ever.

Megamunch, the animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex that greets visitors, is being retired after 37 years of being a part of the museum.

“He’s really entertained generation after generation. It’s been a multi-generational memory to share with your kids,” said Brie Hnetka, the executive director of the RSM.

To celebrate the occasion, snacks and activities were held, as well as a concert performed by Brenda Baker.

Megamunch arrived at the museum in 1986.

Over the years, he has been dressed up in various costumes. He was also briefly stationed at the Regina International Airport.

Recently he has gone through various repairs.

“People are sad, but they are really supportive. They have come, they have had an opportunity to wish Megamunch well. It’s been great to see the support from the community,” Hnetka said.

The final day to see Megamunch is Feb. 25.