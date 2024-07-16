'I was so excited': Two boys act as Commanding Officers of RCMP Depot for a day

Thanks to a joint effort between the Saskatchewan RCMP, the Alberta RCMP, and the Kids with Cancer Society, two boys were able to act as Commanding Officers of RCMP Depot in Regina for a day.

Logan, 11, and Ben, 10, were surprised with an RCMP plane on Tuesday morning, which took them from Edmonton, Alta. to Regina for their adventure.

“Well it surprised me at first, and it’s actually really cool. That’s what I have to say, it’s really cool,” Logan said.

Ben was equally as surprised.

“My mom tricked me and said we were just volunteering, but when we went in the plane, I started getting suspicious so then I found out,” Ben said.

The young officers were handed over command of Depot for the day. They boys had the opportunity to tour the Depot, receive a red serge, inspect the troops in the parade, and ride in a SWAT vehicle, just to name a few highlights.

Logan and Ben were in charge of inspecting the troops during Tuesday’s parade. (Hallee Mandryk / CTV News) “It blew my mind because I was so excited and I never thought I would get to do this. I wanna be a police officer,” Ben said.

The Kids with Cancer Society is based out of northern Alberta in the Northwest Territories. The organization helps children and families find resources as their kids go through cancer treatment, in addition to providing unique experiences like this one.

Both Logan and Ben have gone through cancer journeys and are recovering from treatments, according to the RCMP.

“It makes it all worthwhile. It was a lot of work by a lot of people to bring all this together on both sides both Depot, and in Alberta but at the same time just to see the looks on their face and to hear the excitement in their voices because it has been said before they’ve had so many bad days it’s nice to be able to give them a good day,” Chief Superintendent Mike Lokken said.

The honorary officers will end their day by inspecting the troops once again, this time in the sunset ceremony, a Depot tradition which happens only four times this year. They’ll also take the salute, an honour, most recently received by the Lieutenant Governor.