This hitchhiking lobster has made his way to Saskatchewan

Lucky the hitchhiking lobster has made his way to Saskatchewan. The stuffed toy lobster has created a social media trail across Canada as it travels home.

Equipped with a lobster cage filled with souvenirs, Lucky’s final destination is Okotoks, Alta. His trip originally began April 29, in Prince Edward Island.

Since then, the lobster and cage have been gradually moving from place to place through the kindness of others.

For Shelby Adams, one of the recent handlers of Lucky, it’s a neat trip to be a part of.

“It’s really great because every stop that he’s had, folks are throwing in souvenirs and different items from the different locations he’s visited,” Adams said.

“It’s nice to have bits of memories of Canada as he goes across his journey.”

The social media hashtag #lobsterquest is attached to the side of the lobster cage. A search of the tag brings up many videos and posts of where Lucky has been, including the beginning of the campaign.

“The whole purpose of this is to really get a trap across Canada to our place in Alberta. We have no idea if this is going to work,” said Chris McCallum, the owner of Lucky through a video via Facebook.

Adams said Lucky’s journey so far is proof of the good heart and kind people Canadians are regularly thought of.

“I think this really showcases the Canadian spirit. People’s kindness and generosity in this country to be willing to not only transport Lucky but to provide gifts,” Adams said.

Lucky will be in Saskatchewan for a few more days before traveling to Alberta.