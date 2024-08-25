Murder charge laid in Regina's 4th homicide of 2024

A Regina man is facing a second degree murder charge after a woman was found dead Friday night.

Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) were called to a home on the 1000 block of King Street just after 10 p.m. on Aug. 23. Officers arrived and found paramedics, who informed police a man was inside the home.

Police entered into the house and arrested the man.

Officers discovered a woman who was unresponsive at the scene. She was declared dead by EMS. A man was also transported to hospital with an injury that was deemed non-life-threatening.

A death investigation began immediately following the incident. RPS came to the conclusion that the woman’s death was the result of homicide – and the man previously taken into custody was charged.

Kristopher Kyle Soby, 39, faces a single count of second degree murder.

He is set to make his first appearance in provincial court on Monday.

This marks Regina's fourth homicide of 2024, according to RPS.