Icy conditions expected on Sask. roads as temperatures drop: RCMP
After a mix of wild weather throughout Saskatchewan on Thursday, RCMP is warning road conditions could deteriorate again as temperatures drop.
RCMP said roads will continue to be icy through the night and is asking motorists to delay travel if they are able.
Snow, high winds and freezing rain created some treacherous conditions earlier in the day, with police receiving 43 reports of weather-related traffic issues across Saskatchewan between midnight and noon.
That total includes multiple collisions and vehicles stuck in the ditch.
For those that cannot delay travel, RCMP recommends checking the Highway Hotline for conditions and closures before hitting the roads.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Saskatoon
-
'Just sick to my stomach': Sask. mom says cheer team asked daughter to hide self-harm scars
A Saskatchewan mother says her 13-year-old daughter is being shamed for her past mental health challenges.
-
'It's been a morning': Freezing rain makes for treacherous Saskatoon area commute
Freezing rain on Thursday morning has contributed to dangerous driving conditions in and around Saskatoon.
-
New ultrasound technology offers rural Sask. mothers access to virtual care
A new search initiative from Jim Pattison’s Hospital (JPH) is making access to ultrasound appointments easier for expectant mothers in rural parts of the province.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba sending second round of cheques to help with inflation
The Manitoba government is issuing a second round of cheques to help people deal with inflation in a move that critics say has more to do with boosting the governing Progressive Conservatives' chances in the next election.
-
Idea for Winnipeg-Ukraine humanitarian fund welcomed, advocates suggest using dollars closer to home
A Winnipeg councillor's idea to create a humanitarian fund to help Ukraine is being praised by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress as it urges the city to consider using the dollars closer to home.
-
In wake of substitute teacher shortage, Manitoba school divisions are hiring uncertified teachers
Some rural Manitoba school divisions are advertising substitute teaching positions where a teaching degree or certificate is not required in an attempt to address a shortfall.
Calgary
-
Police hunt woman in connection to incident that saw victim run over and robbed, in that order
Calgary police have arrested one suspect and are still looking for another in connection to a December incident in a southwest parking lot that left the victim severely injured.
-
'Not moving': why those in the auto industry predict a rough ride for Canadians in 2023
Whether you're interested in buying, renting or repairing, automotive experts are warning Canadians entering the vehicle market to bring extra money -- and patience.
-
Edson teacher facing new sexual assault charges after 3 additional victims identified: RCMP
A 50-year-old teacher in Edson, Alta., who was charged with sex offences against a child in November is facing accusations that he sexually assaulted three additional people.
Edmonton
-
Sport Chek pulls out of Edmonton City Centre as mall highlights 'significant safety issues'
One of the biggest tenants in Edmonton City Centre (ECC) mall is closing its doors for good.
-
Residential ice ruts causing crashes and stuck vehicles, some Edmonton residents say
Derek Dupuis just happened to be outside for a cigarette Tuesday night when he saw a hatchback car smash into the side of one of his neighbours' pickups.
-
Ice Age relic found by Alberta woman out walking her dogs
A chance discovery by an Edmonton area woman who was walking her dogs has turned out to be a massive fossilized bone that likely belonged to an Ice Age mammoth.
Toronto
-
Exclusive club in Toronto fined $35K for telling man with autism he required supervision at all times
The family of a prominent Toronto artist with autism is speaking out after one of the city’s oldest private clubs demanded he be supervised at all times while using the facilities – a decision that prompted the artist to file a complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario.
-
Toronto police to boost presence on TTC following spike in violence
The Toronto police will be rolling out an increased presence across the TTC following a rash of violent, and sometimes random, incidents on the city’s transit system.
-
New video shows the moments before an armed swordsman attacked his boss at a Toronto bakery
New video has emerged showing the moments before a Toronto man attacked his boss using two samurai swords at a North York bakery – an incident the man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for.
Ottawa
-
-
Murder suspect, 18, arrested in Ottawa Valley
Police in Renfrew County have arrested an 18-year-old suspect after a homicide Wednesday night.
-
City of Ottawa committee votes to reopen Wellington Street
A year after the 'Freedom Convoy' protest shut down Wellington Street, a city of Ottawa committee has voted to reopen it to cars.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver man designs life-saving app after losing friend to drug toxicity, preventing dozens of deaths
A Vancouver man has designed a life-saving app that has helped prevent at least 57 deaths since launching in May 2020.
-
No decision yet on fate of Surrey police transition: B.C. public safety minister
The mayor of Surrey will have to wait a little longer to find out if the transition from the RCMP to a municipal force will be halted, according to B.C.'s public safety minister.
-
Fewer COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals today than at any point in 2022
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. has reached its lowest level in more than a year.
Montreal
-
Son charged in killing of mother in Montreal's 1st homicide of the year
A 28-year-old son has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his mother Wednesday morning in Montreal's Centre-Sud neighbourhood.
-
Montreal mayor wants review of old bylaw banning residents from parking in their own driveways
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante wants a review of an old bylaw that has prevented some residents in an east-end neighbourhood from parking their cars in their own driveways.
-
Teen suspect in hammer attack at Montreal school facing armed assault charges
The 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with a hammer attack at a Montreal high school earlier this week is now facing weapons charges.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich massage therapist banned for 25 years for secretly recording patients
A Saanich, B.C., massage therapist has been banned from practising for 25 years after he secretly recorded video of female patients undressing before their appointments.
-
Abandoned pulp mill on Vancouver Island demolished
Demolition efforts are underway at a decommissioned pulp mill on the north end of Vancouver Island.
-
Nanaimo crash knocks out power to thousands
About 2,500 BC Hydro customers lost power in Nanaimo, B.C., on Thursday afternoon after a driver lost control of their vehicle and slammed into a hydro pole.
Atlantic
-
Soggy winter storm closes N.B. schools, warnings in effect across the Maritimes
A soggy winter storm made its way to the Maritimes Thursday morning, with Environment Canada issuing a combination of rain, snow and wind warnings for the region.
-
Report shows Halifax's 2022 rental vacancy rate second lowest in Canada
A new report shows the rental market in Nova Scotia has been hit hard with increased demand and short supply.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths; cases increase, hospitalizations decrease
Nova Scotia's weekly COVID-19 update shows a decrease in active hospitalizations but an increase in new cases.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run on Highway 17
A 36-year-old Sault Ste. Marie woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 17 east of Bruce Mines last week, police say.
-
Sudbury woman killed when snowmobile goes through ice
The body of a 29-year-old Sudbury nurse was recovered Wednesday night from a lake near Parry Sound after her snowmobile went through the ice, police say.
-
Clients may have received used needles, Sudbury, Ont., harm reduction group says
Anyone who received a single-use needle from Réseau ACCESS Network in Sudbury in the last several months is at risk of serious infection, the group announced Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Two arrested after Stratford police officer dragged by stolen pickup
Two people are facing charges after a police officer was allegedly assaulted in Stratford.
-
Region to chart a new course for its Cold War-era bunker
Remediation work on the Region of Waterloo’s nuclear bunker is now complete, but what’s next for the Cold War-era building is yet to be decided.
-
Oscar-nominated director draws on his Kitchener roots
Chris Williams reflects on his childhood in Kitchener, Ont. and the story behind the Netflix film "The Sea Beast", which has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Animated Feature category.