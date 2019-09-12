

CTV News Regina





A Regina man is facing dozens of charges related to identity theft and possession of identity documents belonging to 131 victims.

The charges against 28-year-old Justin Pelletier stem from an investigation that began on Aug. 18, when police were called to a parked, running vehicle in the 1100 block of Devonshire Dr. The driver was passed out in the driver’s seat.

The suspect was arrested without incident. A search of the vehicle found break and enter tools, gloves, house keys and a balaclava. Police also found a computer bag with identification cards, driver’s licenses, passports, cheques and other personal documents, none of which belonged to the suspect.

Initial charges against Pelletier included possession of break-in instruments, possession of a weapon (knife) and carrying a concealed weapon. He appeared in court on these charges on Aug. 19.

Further investigation revealed that the contents of the computer bag held documents belonging to 131 victims. Of the 131 people involved, 40 of them had multiple pieces of identification stolen.

Police laid an identity theft charge for each of the 40 victims, but a single charge that covers the alleged theft of documents belonging to the other 91 victims.

He appeared in court on these additions charges on Monday.