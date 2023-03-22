Increases to Sask. disability and income support benefits not enough, Opposition says

People receiving Saskatchewan disability benefits will see their first increase in seven years but the opposition says it's not enough.

The 2023-24 provincial budget includes a $17.1 million increase to the Saskatchewan Assured Income Disability (SAID) program, which will cover basic benefits, approved private service homes, and personal care homes, according to the province.

Several recipients of the benefits program were at the Legislature on Monday calling for the funding, saying they can’t make ends meet anymore.

The government had hinted that more money could be announced in this budget and the NDP said they would be watching closely to make sure it’s an increase that reflects reality.

“What I hope we don’t see with this SAID increase is something like we saw with the SIS, where they gave a buck a day and that didn’t even make up for the cuts that were represented across the board under the program,” said NDP MLA Meara Conway on Monday.

According to the 2023-24 budget, SAID clients will receive $30 more per month in living income benefits, which represents an additional $6.4 million in benefit programs.

The Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) program also received an increase in the budget, including a $14.3 million addition to the Adult Basic Benefit, the Shelter Benefit and the Alternative Heating Benefit by $30 each per month.

The Senior’s Income Plan (SIP) monthly benefit will also rise by $30 per month.

After the budget was unveiled on Wednesday, NDP leader Carla Beck said those struggling to make ends meet deserve more.

“I wish I could stand before you and say that at least I’m happy that the Sask. Party made some investments and increased income assistance for the most vulnerable in our province,” she said. “A dollar a day for the most vulnerable who are facing homelessness and food insecurity, a dollar a day. I think Scott Moe’s generosity knows no boundaries.”

NDP MLA Trent Wotherspoon echoed Beck’s statements.

“We see a government that’s failing the most vulnerable, that’s put them in such a precarious situation and now they suggest that a buck a day is going to help those that are living such a difficult situation, living on the margins,” he said.

The overall budget for social services and assistance is up $1.7 billion, which is up 2.5 per cent from last year’s budget.

While the budget boasts a record $1.4 billion for the Ministry of Social Services, an increase of $46.7 million over last year’s, the NDP opposition feels this is not enough.

The ministry will use over $400 million of their funding to put towards community based organizations (CBOs). Funding for CBOs is also provided through other ministries, including health and education.

The budget also includes an additional $26.6 million in benefits to support people with low incomes, families, and seniors.

Two Indigenous-led pilot projects received $7.7 million, to provide supportive housing and services for people experiencing homelessness in Regina and Saskatoon.

