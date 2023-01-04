Independent police oversight team officially active in Saskatchewan

A new independent police oversight body is officially operating in the province.

Legislation formally established the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) on Jan. 1, 2023, although the team was originally scheduled to begin operation in the fall of 2021.

"The Act coming into force completes the transition to a civilian-led, independent police oversight body and brings Saskatchewan's police oversight regime into line with most other Canadian jurisdictions,” said Minister of Justice and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre.

The team was created to independently investigate municipal police officers, Saskatchewan RCMP and special constables such as highway traffic patrol members and conservation officers.

SIRT investigations will take place when a person suffers serious injury or death while in police custody or as a result of police officers’ actions.

The team will also investigate sexual assault or interpersonal violence allegations involving police.

Greg Gudelot was appointed as the civilian executive director of SIRT in June 2021. He also leads the Public Complaints Commission.

"The people of Saskatchewan rightly hold their police officers to a high standard," Gudelot said in a news release.

"A fully-operational SIRT ensures that serious incidents involving Saskatchewan police will be investigated through an independent and transparent process designed to ensure a fair and high-quality investigation for all those involved."

Under the legislation, SIRT must appoint a First Nations or Metis community liaison officer in matters when the individual involved is of First Nations or Metis ancestry.

Summaries of all SIRT investigations will be published online for the public to view.

More details to come...