Indigenous Circle: Recapping the papal visit

Watch this week’s special episode of Indigenous Circle, recapping Pope Francis’ journey to Canada and his historic apology.

On a special edition of Indigenous Circle, Nelson Bird recaps Pope Francis’ journey to Canada and his historic apology.

Extensive coverage from CTV News reporters across Canada features stories about the apology and reaction from Indigenous people and communities in Alberta, Quebec and Iqaluit.

The special includes reports from CTV National News’ Jill Macyshon and Creeson Agecoutay, and many local reporters across the country.

Watch the full-length special on the Pope’s visit above.